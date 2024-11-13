Guest Post by Craig RuckerCFac of t.

You can’t make this stuff up!

In a major embarrassment for the UN climate regime the president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, took the stage at COP 29 and proclaimed oil and gas to be gifts from God.

That’s not exactly how the Left’s climate narrative is supposed to go.

CFACT’s delegation is at UN COP 29, the biggest UN climate conference of the year. Azerbaijan is this year’s host country.

Aliyev also denounced what he called the “fake news” media for hypocrisy in labeling his country a “petro state,” while the United States and Europe produce many times more oil and gas than his nation. He also told the assembled conference delegates that Azerbaijan’s greenhouse gas emissions (if that’s your thing) are tiny when compared to other nations and the world.

The UN climate process has degenerated into farce, although it remains an incredibly expensive farce.

The Wall Street Journal called for this to be the last UN climate conference, writing that:

“The real joke of these summits is that so many people still take them seriously. Whatever one thinks of the arguments surrounding climate change, there won’t be a material reduction in global carbon emissions until China, India and other developing countries—such as, say, Azerbaijan—agree to sacrifice their economic growth on the altar of Western green fixations. This isn’t happening in practice, and Mr. Aliyev’s comments suggest leaders of those countries feel less pressure to pretend.

It makes you wonder if COP29 may be the last time anyone tries to organize a spectacle like this. The world should be so lucky.”

The UN climate regime is indeed faltering. President Biden skipped COP 29 as did many other world leaders.

I told OAN News that, “you don’t see a Macron here, you don’t see a Justin Trudeau here, you don’t see leaders of the various western countries because they would be the ones giving out the money. What you do see at COP 29 are leaders from a number of developing countries looking for money.”

Donald Trump’s victory poses a major challenge to the UN and the climate Left.

While there is plenty of wailing and gnashing of teeth from the usual suspects, you’d be surprised how many delegates and attendees here at COP 29 are quietly (sometimes not so quietly) cheering America on for our election results.

As I told OAN, many representatives of the developing world think it is crazy to talk about giving up private automobiles, abundant electricity and eating meat. They want a high living standard for their countries. They view President Trump as the leader who can restore sanity to climate and energy policy.

With your help, CFACT is working to ensure the climate Left fails and energy realists prevail.

CFACT is the preeminent organization fully engaged with UN climate diplomacy from a free market, sound science, energy realist perspective. Thank you to everyone who has already given so generously to make it possible for CFACT to be your eyes, ears and voice here at the big UN climate conference in Azerbaijan. We cannot do it without you. Please make the most generous gift you can right now.

