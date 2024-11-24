This one needs almost no explanation. It comes from an extremely biased story at CNN Climate, but says it all in the first and 19th paragraphs:

The world agreed to a new climate deal at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, Saturday, with wealthy countries pledging to provide $300 billion annually by 2035 to poorer countries to help them cope with the increasingly catastrophic impacts of the climate crisis — a figure many developing countries criticized as vastly insufficient…. There was also a push for richer emerging economies such as China and Saudi Arabia to contribute to the climate funding package, but the agreement only “encourages” developing countries to make voluntary contributions, and places no obligations on them.

A good friend sent me the link, and observed the main point of this, a point CNN failed to observe, of course:

Notice how China, the world’s largest emitter of CO2, doesn’t have to contribute to this fund.

So much for the seriousness of COP29.

Hat Tip: D.M.

