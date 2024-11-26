COP29, as usual, got a lot of attention, although not nearly as much as usual for those phony events. But, there was another climate conference a couple of weeks earlier about readers may not have heard much. It was the CLINTEL event, which took place in Prague.

CLINTEL describes itself as follows:

Climate Intelligence (Clintel) is an independent foundation informing people about climate change and climate policies. Clintel was founded in 2019 by emeritus professor of geophysics Guus Berkhout and science journalist Marcel Crok. Clintel’s main objective is to generate knowledge and understanding of the causes and effects of climate change as well as the effects of climate policy on the economy and the environment… The climate view of Clintel can be easily summarized as: There is no climate emergency. Guus Berkhout therefore initiated the World Climate Declaration, a one-page summary of the view of many climate realists in the world. The Declaration is a living document that is frequently changed based on input from all its ambassadors and other experts.

John Clauser, for example, is a 2022 Nobel Prize winner in Physics and is now a part of CLINTEL (as well as the CO2 Coalition). He's signed a document titled the “World Climate Declaration” and so have 1,960 other scientists from around the world. Here is the text updated during that recent conference:

The International Scientific Conference of the Climate Intelligence Group (Clintel), in the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic in Prague assembled on the Twelfth and Thirteenth Days of November 2024, has resolved and now declares as follows, that is to say – The modest increase in the atmospheric concentration of carbon dioxide that has taken place since the end of the Little Ice Age has been net-beneficial to humanity. Foreseeable future increases in greenhouse gases in the air will probably also prove net-beneficial. The rate and amplitude of global warming have been and will continue to be appreciably less than climate scientists have long predicted. The Sun, and not greenhouse gases, has contributed and will continue to contribute the overwhelming majority of global temperature. Geological evidence compellingly suggests that the rate and amplitude of global warming during the industrial era are neither unprecedented nor unusual. Climate models are inherently incapable of telling us anything about how much global warming there will be or about whether or to what extent the warming has a natural or anthropogenic cause. Global warming will likely continue to be slow, small, harmless and net-beneficial. There is broad agreement among the scientific community that extreme weather events have not increased in frequency, intensity or duration and are in future unlikely to do so. Though global population has increased fourfold over the past century, annually averaged deaths attributable to any climate-related or weather-related event have declined by 99%. Global climate-related financial losses, expressed as a percentage of global annual gross domestic product, have declined and continue to decline notwithstanding the increase in built infrastructure in harm’s way. Despite trillions of dollars spent chiefly in Western countries on emissions abatement, global temperature has continued to rise since 1990. Even if all nations, rather than chiefly western nations, were to move directly and together from the current trajectory to net zero emissions by the official target year of 2050, the global warming prevented by that year would be no more than 0.05 to 0.1 Celsius. If the Czech Republic, the host of this conference, were to move directly to net zero emissions by 2050, it would prevent only 1/4000 of a degree of warming by that target date. Based pro rata on the estimate by the UK national grid authority that preparing the grid for net zero would cost $3.8 trillion (the only such estimate that is properly-costed), and on the fact that the grid accounts for 25% of UK emissions, and that UK emissions account for 0.8% of global emissions, the global cost of attaining net zero would approach $2 quadrillion, equivalent to 20 years’ global annual GDP. On any grid where the installed nameplate capacity of wind and solar power exceeds the mean demand on that grid, adding any further wind or solar power will barely reduce grid CO2 emissions but will greatly increase the cost of electricity and yet will reduce the revenues earned by both new and existing wind and solar generators. The resources of techno-metals required to achieve global net zero emissions are entirely insufficient even for one 15-year generation of net zero infrastructure, so that net zero is in practice unattainable. Since wind and solar power are costly, intermittent and more environmentally destructive per TWh generated than any other energy source, governments should cease to subsidize or to prioritize them, and should instead expand coal, gas and, above, all nuclear generation. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which excludes participants and published papers disagreeing with its narrative, fails to comply with its own error-reporting protocol and draws conclusions some of which are dishonest, should be forthwith dismantled. Therefore, this conference hereby declares and affirms that the imagined and imaginary ‘climate emergency’ is at an end. This conference calls upon the entire scientific community to cease and desist from its persecution of scientists and researchers who disagree with the current official narrative on climate change and instead to encourage once again the long and noble tradition of free, open and uncensored scientific research, investigation, publication and discussion. Given under our signs manual this Thirteenth Day of November in the Year of our Lord Two Thousand and Twenty- Four.

Almost 2,000 scientists from around the world gathered and stated, in no uncertain terms, there is no climate emergency. Yet, most of you didn't hear about it.

Therein lies the truth; the "climate emergency” is largely a corporatist con. It doesn't mean the science should end. It doesn't mean we shouldn't be discussing climate. It doesn't even mean we shouldn't be working on adaptation and other strategies to mitigate climate change. It simply means there is no emergency, and we need to be rational and no play into the hands of those trying to scare us into giving them money and power.

