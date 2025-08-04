Doug Sheridan, the LinkedIn energy commentator, has authored an introspective look at the energy wars, drawing from a WSJ opinion piece:

Kim Strassle writes in the WSJ, the US Energy Department issued its Critical Review of Impacts of Greenhouse Gas Emissions on the U.S. Climate this week. Heads exploded at the NYT and on the political left.

The report was written by five respected scientists, including Steven Koonin, the former chief scientific officer in the Obama Energy Department. It doesn't deny the climate is changing. Energy Secretary Chris Wright, in an opening letter, notes: "Climate change is real, and it deserves attention."

The report instead provides a holistic picture of the messy reality of climate researchits many areas of uncertainty, disputes and unknowns. Most people never hear about this complicated debate, since only a subset of scientists with the "correct" views are given voice.



Here are a few non-controversial findings from the report-based on peer-reviewed literature from recent years...



- Global warming has risks, but also benefits, including greater agricultural productivity



- We still don't know the exact extent to which human activity plays a role in warming



- Models predicting what's is to come remain all over the map.



- US historical data doesn't support claims of increased frequency or intensity of extreme weather.



- Climate change is likely to have little effect on economic growth.



- US climate policies, even drastic ones, will have negligible effect on global temperatures.



This is the honest, modest assessment of the state of climate science today. Which explains the climate activists' fury, since it is at odds with the controlled story of "mass extinction" and “end of glaciers" and "deathly heat waves" that the "consensus" gatekeepers obsessively enforce.



Complete control over that scientific narrative has been essential to their ability to manipulate debate and, under Joe Biden's presidency, gear the entire gov't to “fighting" the “threat." Which is why Sec Wright's move to fully engages on the science-is necessary.



Bottom Line: Sec. Wright is signaling a willingness to jump back into the science, challenge the notions driving so much bad policy. It couldn't come soon enough.



Our Take: The great thing about this report is that Americans now know what a more balanced assessment, by serious scientists, of the risks associated with climate change looks like. We should all familiarize ourselves with its points, lest we again be misled by, and fall victim to, those who desire panic in the streets over exaggerated claims of the risks of climate change. Good on Sec. Wright for his efforts here.

My Take: I completely agree with Sheridan's take. I would only add that the biggest point of all, bolded above, is that “US climate policies, even drastic ones, will have negligible effect on global temperatures.” I only add that no climate policies anywhere in the world are going to have the slightest impact on real climate.

We’re spending trillions of dollars and threatening the welfare of billions of human beings to make a totally unnoticeable difference in temperature or anything else. It all amounts to a rounding error at best in terms of climate (way, way less than one degree), which tells us the big push for climate policies isn't about climate but, rather, about the Big Green Grift.

