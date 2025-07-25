Norman Fenton is a mathematician and an expert in risk assessment. He is willing to call it as he sees it and has done so concerning both the COVID debacle and net zero nonsense. He has also appeared with Mark Steyn, my favorite political observer and the fellow who took on Michael Mann.

Norman Fenton, by Antonispgt - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=46953019

The following video was recommended by a friend who says this:

This video is a must watch from someone who doesn't watch videos. I've followed him since COVID and watched him tear apart the consensus on many subjects. In addition to climate and COVID, he also talks about AI censorship and more. I read everything he writes.

I agree and here is Norman so you redaers can draw their own opinions":

As Norman notes, the “We all have to lie for the common good” line used by academics is a perfect definition of political correctness and why so many common people are sodisgusted with all our institutions today.

Enjoy!

#Climate #NormanFenton #COVID #Climate #ClimateModels

Share