Issues & Insights is a terrific online journal and just ran an outstanding editorial titled “When The Climate Zealotry Runs Hot.” Readers should check out the I&I website for themselves, but here are some of the highlights from the story:

In one of the more maniacal rants we have seen, Rep. Sean Casten, an Illinois Democrat, swore before hundreds of millions that the administration’s dropping of the Obama-era Environmental Protection Agency’s carbon dioxide endangerment finding is an act of mass murder. Seems to be a lot to put on an administrative order that reverses the EPA’s ability to regulate CO2, which provided government with the veneer of “science” to pursue its EVs-for-all, gasoline-for-none crusade, promote of unreliable renewable energy sources. attack conventional energy suppliers and micromanage consumer appliance manufacturing. “This is anti-scientific, immoral and economically irresponsible. I say this without hyperbole – when the history of this era is written, Donald Trump will have been responsible for more deaths than Stalin, Mao and Hitler combined,” Casten said last week in a particularly frothy tweet.

That would be quite a number, maybe as high as 100 million. But even if only a little more than half that, as some have calculated, it’s still a staggering sum. As if he didn’t expose himself enough, Casten added that he’s sure “Millions, if not billions will die if we don’t address climate change; some will survive but if rivers keep moving, coasts keep eroding, fires keep burning we will be forced to become migratory. That is a choice.” Though it’s clearly loco, Casten’s claim is not an isolated incident. In a somewhat more measured but nonetheless irrational outburst, the author of the not-to-be-believed hockey stick chart, Michael Mann, declared that “Not since Stalin and Soviet Lysenkoism have we seen such a brazen effort to misrepresent science in service of an ideological agenda.” Just another case of psychological projection, in which the climate zealots are accusing skeptics of using the methods they employ. But the climatistas’ madness is more threatening than a break with reality. A few months ago, Mann wrote that if Trump didn’t comply with a federal injunction to stop the abolishment of the Education Department, “we’re in second amendment territory” He followed up by Mann-splaining that “the second amendment refers to the right of the people to rise up and defend democracy.” Anyone who argued that his statement was “a threat against Trump is very dishonest.” The desperation is palpable.

Who cannot agree with that last line? What else can one conclude when a Democrat Congressman stupidly begins his hyperbolic statements with a “I say this without hyperbole” preface? They don’t even realize what they’re saying and don’t care if it makes sense or not. The point is merely to pound the table so campaign supporters will perhaps imagine they got their money’s worth.

And, who are those campaign supporters? I asked Grok:

Industry Contributions : The clean energy sector, including renewable energy companies and advocacy groups, is a significant source of donations to Casten, reflecting his background as a clean energy entrepreneur and his focus on climate policy. OpenSecrets data for the 2024 cycle indicates that contributions from environmental and clean energy sectors are notable, though exact donor names are aggregated by industry rather than listed individually.

Organizations and PACs : Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition (SEEC) PAC : This group, where Casten serves as Vice-Chair, supports candidates advocating for clean energy and climate solutions. While SEEC itself is not a direct donor, its members and associated clean energy businesses contribute to aligned candidates like Casten. 314 Action : A pro-science advocacy group focused on electing STEM professionals, including those in clean energy fields, has endorsed Casten and likely channels donations from clean energy professionals. NRDC Action Fund : This political action committee supports climate leaders like Casten, with contributions from individuals and entities in the clean energy and environmental sectors. Clean Energy for America (CE4A) : This group amplifies the clean energy workforce’s voice and supports candidates like Casten, potentially funneling donations from clean energy professionals.

Context from Casten’s Background: As the former CEO of Recycled Energy Development (RED) and Turbosteam Corporation, Casten has ties to clean energy businesses, which likely translate into support from employees, investors, or executives in these sectors. For example, his work with RED focused on waste heat recovery, attracting interest from clean energy startups, some of whose stakeholders may contribute to his campaigns.

So, now we know. Casten represents the grifters. They know the game is up, and he's screaming on their behalf.

