Ed Reid
3h

The Clean Air Act REQUIRES that after EPA issues an Endangerment Finding it must issue a National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) for the "pollutant" alleged to cause the endangerment. EPA has failed to issue the required NAAQS in the 16 years following the 2009 Endangerment Finding. Therefore, the Endangerment finding is legally defective and should have been rescinded more than a decade ago. Interestingly, neither the Union of Concerned Scientists nor the Environmental Defense Fund has sued EPA to force rescindment.

Arguably, creating an enforcable NAAQS for a "globally well-mixed trace gas", most of which is being emitted by other nations, is at least implausible if not impossible. This suggests that an endangerment finding was not an appropriate vehicle for dealing with national CO2 emissions.

"it is tempting, if the only tool you have is a hammer, to treat everything as if it were a nail.", Abraham Maslow

