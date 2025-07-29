The “FT Lex Column,” according to Grok:

Doug Sheridan takes on the column writers in this wonderful post at LinkedIn:

The FT Lex column writes, things fall apart, especially when the things are voluntary. Companies that rushed to sign up to net zero initiatives are now stampeding for the exit.



Shell and other big energy groups have quit a body attempting to set net zero standards for oil and gas companies. This comes in the wake of HSBC and fellow financial services operators deserting the Net-Zero Banking Alliance.



The peer pressure wrought by voluntary initiatives is of little use if peers quit. And there is little to keep them. These pacts are nonbinding and lack any legislative heft. More to the point, they are untethered from profitability and consumer demand.



Oil is especially slippery... not least because the world runs on it and subsidies are not big enough to nudge consumers into alternatives. Look at the UK's latest green wheeze. It is barely a week old yet the subsidy worth up to £3,750 on EVs meeting UK government stipulations already being matched by discounts on Chinese EVs that do not qualify because of emissions involved in the manufacturing process.



There are two alternative routes to fast-imploding initiatives. The obvious one is for gov'ts to spearhead decarbonisation, via legislation or capital allocation, rather than relying on companies to set standards for themselves. Not for nothing does China, a nation ruled by gov't diktat, lead the world in renewable energy. Subsidies need to be meaningful and enduring—energy producers need certainty for more than a couple of years.



The snag is, gov't intervention is unlikely to be on the cards at least in the US, given Trump's withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement and Republican angst about the “climate cartel" colluding to decarbonise companies.



The second option is for markets to mostly take over. Big Oil has competition from renewable energy providers such as NextEra Energy, Inc. in the US and Denmark's Ørsted. The falling costs of such technologies have led to rising capacity. That, more than gentleman's agreements such as the @NZBA, will be what tips the balance.



Our Take 1: The folks at Lex Column make the same mistakes politicians in the UK and Europe make. First, they fail to understand that Western nations' carbon footprints aren't a function of what they they produce, but of what they consume. And cutting that back is a whole different kettle of fish.



Our Take 2: The second thing they fail to realize is that Western nations account for about one billion people globally. Thus, it matters very little what they do concerning emissions. That responsibility falls to the remaining 7+ billion people on the planet living outside the West.



Our Take 3: The truth is the billions of persons in the developing world aren't going to have their energy and economic futures dictated to them by nations that spent the last 100 years accumulating massive wealth on the back of the energy sources they now seek to deny the rest of the world. Count on it.