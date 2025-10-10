I very loyal reader sent me this video the other day. It’s made by a woman named Lei, who is a Chinese-born creator of the YouTube channel “Lei’s Real Talk,” where, as Perplexity says “she provides analysis and interpretation of geopolitics with a focus on China and Sino-U.S. relations. She has a background in finance and censorship and offers insights based on her experience growing up in communist China.”

The video is all about the threat communist China poses to our electrical and it’s packed full of disturbing facts. I found it compelling but wanted to check the facts, so I asked both Grok and Perplexity to evaluate it. They both said essentially the same thing and here is the Grok version:

Summary of the Video

The video, titled “How Beijing Is Quietly Infiltrating Western Energy Systems,” was uploaded on July 8, 2025, to the YouTube channel Lei’s Real Talk (a commentary-focused channel with a critical perspective on the Chinese Communist Party, or CCP). It runs approximately 15-20 minutes and presents a narrative warning about China’s strategic influence over global energy infrastructure. The content is structured as an opinionated analysis, blending factual examples with interpretive concerns about national security risks. Key claims include:

Chinese ownership in European utilities : A Chinese state-owned firm (State Grid Corporation of China) holds the largest shareholder stake in Portugal’s primary power company (EDP - Energias de Portugal).

Iberian blackout suspicions : The massive April 2025 blackout in Spain and Portugal was potentially linked to Chinese influence, raising “red flags” about vulnerabilities.

U.S. grid reliance : The PJM Interconnection (a major U.S. regional transmission organization serving Washington D.C. and ~65 million people) uses a control system developed by China’s Tsinghua University, which passed U.S. security checks but highlights broader dependencies.

Overall thesis: Western critical infrastructure is increasingly vulnerable due to reliance on CCP-linked technology, enabling potential cyber or economic leverage.

The video uses maps, news clips, and expert quotes to support its points, framing this as part of a “quiet infiltration” strategy by Beijing to control global energy flows.

Accuracy Assessment: The video is largely accurate in its factual examples, drawing from verifiable events and reports. However, it employs interpretive language that amplifies concerns (e.g., implying intentional sabotage without direct evidence), which aligns with the channel’s viewpoint but may overstate causality. Below, I break down the major claims with supporting evidence from credible sources, including government agencies, think tanks, and news outlets. Where claims hold up, I’ve noted substantiation; where they involve speculation, I’ve flagged it.

Claim: Chinese state firm as largest shareholder in Portugal’s top power company

Verdict: Accurate

State Grid Corporation of China (a CCP-owned entity) acquired a 7.07% stake in EDP in 2012, making it the single largest shareholder (surpassing individual or other institutional holders). This has been confirmed by EDP’s investor reports and analyses from Reuters and the Financial Times. It grants influence over strategic decisions but not full control. No evidence of misuse, though EU regulators have scrutinized it for security risks.

Claim: April 2025 blackout in Spain/Portugal raises ‘red flags’ about China

Verdict: Partially accurate (event real; link speculative)

A widespread blackout did occur on April 28, 2025, affecting millions across Iberia due to a combination of high renewable integration, grid overload, and a substation failure (per official reports from Spain’s REE and Portugal’s REN). Chinese ownership in EDP was noted in post-event analyses (e.g., by Politico Europe) as a potential vulnerability point, but investigations attributed it to technical failures, not sabotage. The video’s “red flags” phrasing echoes security concerns from NATO and EU reports on foreign influence in grids, but no causal link to China was established.

Claim: PJM uses Chinese-developed control system from Tsinghua University

Verdict: Accurate

PJM’s energy management system (EMS) incorporates software elements co-developed with Tsinghua University affiliates, integrated via vendors like GE or Siemens. This passed U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and FERC security audits in 2023-2024. However, broader U.S. reports (e.g., from CISA) highlight risks from Chinese tech in grids due to potential backdoors. Tsinghua’s ties to the CCP (via state funding) are well-documented, but the system is not “run by” China—it’s a collaborative tool with oversight.

Claim: Broader CCP-linked vulnerabilities in Western infrastructure

Verdict: Accurate, with context

This is supported by extensive U.S. intelligence assessments:

Cyber threats : The FBI and CISA have repeatedly warned of PRC state-sponsored groups like Volt Typhoon infiltrating U.S. energy, water, and telecom sectors for potential disruption (e.g., CISA advisory AA24-038A, 2024; FBI Director Wray’s 2024 testimony). Similar hacks targeted European grids (e.g., 2011 McAfee report on oil firms).

Hardware risks : Undocumented communication modules in Chinese-made solar inverters (80% of global supply) were flagged in 2025 DOE investigations, potentially allowing remote access (per Reuters and Industrial Cyber reports).

Supply chain dominance: China controls ~80% of solar panels and key minerals, creating economic leverage (CSIS ChinaPower Project, 2025).Counterpoint: While risks are real, Western mitigation (e.g., U.S. CHIPS Act bans on certain Chinese tech) has reduced exposure, and no major disruptions have been attributed to these vectors.

Overall Verdict