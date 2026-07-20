Offshore solar? Yes, the Chinese Communists recently invested the equivalent of roughly $1.5 billion in US dollars in such a project. Then, on July 13th, Typhoon Bavi came through:

Then, on July 13, Typhoon Bavi came through. China Observer tells us what happened in this 18-minute video, although the first few minutes will tell you most of what you need to know:

The facts speak for themselves!

Hat Tip: JoNova

#China #CommunistChina #Solar #OffshoreSolar #Climate #Weather

Share

While you’re here, please strike a blow for freedom by signing our petition!

1 Like∙

1 Restack