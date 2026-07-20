Communist China, the Corrupt Enterprise All Green Media Refuse to Criticize, Does Offshore Solar!
Offshore solar? Yes, the Chinese Communists recently invested the equivalent of roughly $1.5 billion in US dollars in such a project. Then, on July 13th, Typhoon Bavi came through:
Then, on July 13, Typhoon Bavi came through. China Observer tells us what happened in this 18-minute video, although the first few minutes will tell you most of what you need to know:
The facts speak for themselves!
Hat Tip: JoNova
#China #CommunistChina #Solar #OffshoreSolar #Climate #Weather
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