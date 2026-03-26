I missed this article from earlier in the month. It was a typically naive explanation of why Communist China is still producing so much coal, but as I read it, I found this nugget of truth that is very intriguing, to say the least:

Overall, China’s coal production remains robust, reaching roughly 440 million tonnes per month in December 2025. Imports, although down from the record 427 million tonnes in 2024 to 373.5 million tonnes in 2025, remain far above the pre-2022 average of about 260 million tonnes annually. At the same time, coal exports declined slightly to 13.9 million tonnes, and domestic inventories fell sharply in the second half of 2025, from 25 million tonnes to around 18 million tonnes. The decline in coal-fired electricity generation, combined with falling inventories and exports, implies that coal consumption is not falling as quickly as power sector data suggests. The question, then, is where the displaced coal is going? Coal-to-liquids (CTL) and coal-to-chemicals (CTC) technologies provide the missing link.

By Kinkz27 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=124529410

Using Fischer-Tropsch synthesis, coal can be converted into synthetic liquid fuels such as diesel, gasoline, and naphtha, as well as petrochemical feedstocks including olefins for plastics production. China and South Africa are the only countries operating CTL and CTC at an industrial scale. China alone consumes hundreds of millions of tonnes of coal annually (380 million tonnes as reported by the IEA) for chemical and synthetic fuel production. It is important to note that the largest part of this demand goes into the CTC industry. China has effectively replaced gas as its main feedstock for ammonia and methanol production with raw coal, to the extent that roughly 80% of these chemicals’ output is now fed by coal. China’s largest CTL facility, the Shenhua Ningxia plant, commissioned in 2016, produces roughly 100,000 b/d of synthetic fuels from approximately 44,000 t/d of coal. By comparison, a conventional refinery would require a third of this amount, equivalent of 14,000 t/d of crude oil to produce a similar volume of refined products. At current prices, coal in Qinhuangdao trades at roughly $105–110 per tonne, while Brent crude equivalent costs about $525 per tonne (at $71/bbl). Even accounting for conversion costs, coal-based synthetic fuels can offer economic advantages, particularly in a volatile oil market.

Jo Nova addresses this in a terrific post today, appropriately titled “Wow! China turns a massive 380 million tons of coal into gas, petrol, plastics and fertilizer.” Here’s alittle of what she observes:

Coal, it turns out, is an infinite chemical wellspring, being converted into everything from plastic, to diesel, jet fuel, gas, methanol and fertilizer. There is no way, just no chance, that China will leave this bounty locked underground. And why are we? The idea of converting coal to liquid fuel sounds like an expensive exotic chemical reaction that is barely used… Quietly, China has developed a giant coal-to-liquids industry to reduce its strategic vulnerability to an oil shock or a wartime embargo, and the volume is astounding. Accurate numbers are hard to obtain, but the IEA estimates that every year China is converting 380 million tons of coal into fuel, ammonia and fertilizer. To put that in perspective, Australia is now the second-largest exporter of coal in the world, and China is converting more than we export through coal-to-liquids and coal-to-chemicals. This is also more than the USA uses.

Think of the opportunity costs revealed above. Coal is a tremendous resource. China knows it, and we’ve ignored it until recently, listening instead to those who demand we abandon it. That attitude is changing, and it can’t change fast enough. We need coal, natural gas, and nuclear as the three-pillared foundation of energy security.

#China #CommunistChina #EnergySecurity #Coal #SyntheticFuel #CTL

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