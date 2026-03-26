Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Ann L. Klieves's avatar
Ann L. Klieves
3h

Wow TOM!!! what a great article.Sharing

Now this explains so much.This is the key to them pushing solar panels full of PFAS and wind turbines full of all kinds of toxic junk!! to ruin our country. Best article in a long time.Now this all ,makes sense

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Ted's avatar
Ted
2h

Maybe if Trump raises the price of oil so much because of the war with Iran we’ll see CTX in America! Thank you King for the amazing opportunities!

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