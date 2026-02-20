The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) is a politically progressive environmental NGO headquartered in Helsinki that views climate change as a big threat. It’s also one of those groups that bought China’s narrative that it is moving away from coal in favor of renewables. But, a very tiny dash of cynicism has finally dawned on the naive folks at CREA, who have just put out a report that may be found here and must be reda between the lines. It includes this stunning chart showing the commissioning, by Communist China, of 52 new coal plants in 2025:

And, here are some report excerpts:

Coal power construction in 2025 remains robust, with 83 GW starting construction. In the absence of explicit restrictions on projects already under construction, 2026 could see another year of high-level coal power commissioning, extending the eﬀects of the 2022-2023 approval surge into the 15th Five-Year Plan(FYP) period. More concerning for the medium term is what is still preventable. In 2025, proposals for new and re-activated coal power projects reached a record high of 161 GW, as developers rushed to secure projects ahead of expected constraints under the 15th FYP and China’s 2030 carbon-peaking target. At the same time, coal permitting fell to a four-year low of 45 GW, indicating that approval pathways may be narrowing. However, without formalised and sustained permitting constraints, today’s surge in proposals risks becoming tomorrow’s project pipeline, adding capacity that the power system does not need. With wind and solar already meeting the bulk of demand growth, additional coal power capacity would face structurally low utilisation, increasing the likelihood of stranded assets and compensation pressures.

The bulk of the report, of course, assumes Communist China doesn’t lie and is truly committed to fighting climate change with subsidized, unaffordable, unreliable energy, throwing baseload energy such as coal to the wind (no pun intended). The report even suggests baseload energy should be largely irrelevant, which is pure bollocks, of course.

The thought that the CCP may be playing everybody has started to worry CREA just a little, though. They should be worried. China will never abandon baseload energy, because it would make no sense. Chinese Communists are a whole lot smarter than that, much smarter than the folks at CREA and Europeans handicapped by their political correctness and virtue signaling.

Hat Tip: Jo Nova

#EU #Europe #CREA #China #CCP #Energy #CommunistChina #Climate #NetZero #Coal #Renewables

Share