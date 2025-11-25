The MGUY goes after Communist China in this 5-minute video for exporting wind turbines that include asbestos

As the MGUY says, the gullibility of Western nations is simply astounding. Here, from Grok, is where those turbines are going:

China’s wind turbine exports have grown significantly in recent years, reaching a record 5.19 gigawatts (GW) in 2024—a 42% increase from 2023—primarily to countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), though expansion into Europe and other regions is accelerating. By the end of 2023, China had exported nearly 15.6 GW cumulatively to 54 countries and regions worldwide. In the first half of 2024 alone, overseas orders totaled 5 GW, up 47% year-over-year.

Exports continue to rise in 2025, with over $3 billion in components shipped in the first eight months.While comprehensive lists of all destinations are not publicly detailed, recent data highlights the following key countries as major importers of Chinese wind turbines (based on 2023–2025 shipments and installations): Saudi Arabia Leading importer in 2024 with 2.48 GW (186% increase from 2023), the first year of significant imports from China. Uzbekistan Top destination in 2023, accounting for 25% of total exports. Egypt Among the top five buyers in 2023, representing over 65% of exports combined with other leaders. South Africa Key 2023 importer, part of the top five destinations. Laos Significant 2023 export market, in the top five. Chile Top-five importer in 2023. Serbia Over 300 MW installed in 2024 as part of Balkan expansion. Greece More than 300 MW added in 2024. Romania Exceeded 300 MW in 2024 installations. Bulgaria Part of 2024’s 300+ MW in Europe. France Emerging market with 2024 installations via Envision Energy. European Union (overall) $1.42 billion in turbines and components exported in 2023; ongoing growth despite subsidy investigations. India Major orders for Envision and Sany, though some deliveries may span 2023–2025. These exports are driven by competitive pricing (20% lower than U.S. and European rivals), technological advancements, and BRI partnerships, with Chinese firms like Goldwind and Envision leading the push. In 2023, China-based firms commissioned 1.7 GW across 20 overseas markets, including five EU states. Projections suggest China could capture 25% of the global onshore wind market share outside its borders over the next decade. China’s wind turbine exports to the United States remain minimal and face significant barriers, primarily due to longstanding tariffs, national security concerns, and domestic policies favoring local manufacturing. Unlike the robust growth seen in Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) countries and parts of Europe, the US market is largely insulated from direct imports of complete Chinese turbines.

Well, thank goodness for that, and with Trump having drastically reduced subsidies things aren’t likely to change in the foreseeable future.

