Our World in Data just put out a post on X that needs no explanation:

Almost all the growth in global coal use since the late 1980s has come from China. Outside China, the world’s use of coal has barely changed since the late 1980s. It was just over 20,000 terawatt-hours back then, and almost four decades later, it is still the same.

But the change has been very different in China. The country has increased the use of coal enormously, and today, China is burning more coal than the rest of the world combined. The future of global coal use, and the emissions that come with it, depends heavily on what happens in China. (written by @MaxCRoser)