Strider Intel, according to Grok, is “a US-based strategic intelligence company,” which it describes as follows:

The company specializes in using artificial intelligence (AI) and open-source intelligence (OSINT) to analyze publicly available data, delivering actionable insights to organizations, governments, universities, and businesses. Their platform helps protect intellectual property (IP), identify insider threats, screen open-source software (OSS) supply chains, and mitigate risks from nation-state actors—primarily China, Russia, and Iran—such as IP theft, talent poaching, and supply chain vulnerabilities… Headquartered in Utah (with ties to Silicon Slopes), Strider works closely with U.S. states (e.g., blocking Chinese land buys), federal entities, and partners like the Aspen Security Forum and SCSP on reports about China’s AI ambitions, military tech theft via U.S. universities, and more. They’ve been recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025. For more, visit striderintel.com.

I offer this background because the company has released a very disturbing report titled “In Broad Daylight: U.S. Grid Exposed to Risk from PRC-Made Inverter Equipment,” about the risk China represents to our electricity grid, a risk created by the People’s Republic of China (PRC) a/k/a the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) pushing solar products into America. Here is the Executive Summary from the report:

America’s clean energy expansion has created a growing threat to the stability of the power grid. As the United States accelerates its transition to renewable energy, it has become heavily dependent on inverter-based resources (IBRs), including photovoltaic power (commonly referred to as solar power) and battery energy storage systems (BESS), manufactured by companies in the People’s Republic of China (PRC). These systems are no longer simple hardware; they are networked, software-driven devices capable of remote communication and control. This connectivity, combined with their PRC origin, exposes U.S. critical infrastructure to unprecedented risk. PRC manufacturers dominate the global market for renewable energy hardware, offering competitively priced and technologically advanced products that have become deeply enmeshed in U.S. power generation and grid operations. Since 2015, the PRC has exported billions of kilograms of inverters and related equipment into the United States, resulting in widespread deployment across utilities, solar farms, and energy storage networks. This widespread reliance creates a strategic vulnerability: the Chinese government, through its control over PRC firms and data networks, could exploit this access to manipulate or disrupt the U.S. grid in a crisis. Without decisive intervention, U.S. dependence on PRC-made inverter and energy storage technology risks giving Beijing a hidden influence over the systems that power American life. Securing the clean energy transition is now a matter of national defense. A coordinated response across government, industry, and allies is essential to ensure that the technologies driving America’s energy future do not also become the tools of its disruption.

Read the whole thing and note the following chart:

The CCP strategy is always to flood markets, just as it did with solar panels, and eliminate challenges and competitors, precisely so it can engage what we see here.

