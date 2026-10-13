Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
Oct 13

Exactly!!

And they even quit manufacturing their own products to enable it!!

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John Shanahan's avatar
John Shanahan
Oct 13

I don't think that many Europeans begin to understand this aspect of China. Many are rapped up in environmental-virtue-signaling, anti-fossil fuels activism, carbon capture scheme promotion, and man-made global warming alarmism.

Thanks and congratulations to Europeans who work for real science and the truth in these topics.

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