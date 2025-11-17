Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

Back in April 2021, we reported that the leftist Democrats who run the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) had, for the third time, rejected giving the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) Southgate project a necessary Clean Water Act (CWA) Section 401 water quality certification permit (see NC DEQ Rejects Permit for MVP Southgate Pipe Third Time).

The project went dormant after that, until the mainline MVP itself was built. After all, if there’s no MVP, there’s no need to build the Southgate extension. MVP finally finished building and went online in June 2024 (see Confirmed: M-U Gas Now Flowing Through Mountain Valley Pipeline). And now, the unthinkable (for the left) has happened: The NCDEQ issued a Section 401 permit to MVP Southgate, a 31-mile extension of MVP into North Carolina.

The NCDEQ issued this press release yesterday to announce its action:

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources (DWR) has issued a Clean Water Act Section 401 water quality certification for the Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC Southgate Project (MVP Southgate). DWR has determined, with the conditions imposed by the certification to protect water quality, that the proposal to build a 5.2-mile natural gas transmission pipeline in Rockingham County would meet state water quality standards. State standards include protection of the existing uses of waterways such as habitat for wildlife and aquatic species, primary and secondary recreation, agriculture and water supply. The decision follows a comprehensive review of the MVP Southgate’s water quality certification application. DWR received more than 2,400 comments from the public during the comment period, and at a public hearing held on Aug. 12. A summary of the comments and the division’s responses can be found online in the hearing officer’s report. As part of its application to build a 30-inch, high-pressure steel natural gas transmission pipeline through 5.2 miles of Rockingham County, MVP Southgate proposes to temporarily impact 720 linear feet of streams (approximately 1/7 of a mile) and 3 acres of wetlands during construction. The project also would lead to the permanent conversion of 3 acres of forested wetlands to wetlands dominated by shrubs and other plants, and permanent impacts to 52 linear feet of intermittent streams at locations where culverts would be placed in the water. In reviewing the application, DWR evaluated if the proposed project avoided and minimized impacts to surface waters and wetlands to ensure the remaining waters will continue to support existing uses; if it would cause or contribute to water quality standard violations; and if the applicant provides for the replacement of existing uses through mitigation by offsetting construction impacts through restoration or preservation efforts elsewhere. In issuing the certification, DWR has required MVP Southgate to: Provide an environmental inspector during all-instream activities and hold a pre-construction meeting to understand compliance with certification conditions;

Narrow the construction corridor across wetlands and streams;

Monitor areas temporarily impacted by the project in-line with the proposed restoration and monitoring plan;

Restore areas temporarily affected during construction and replant them with native plants and use best management practices to avoid and minimize impacts to streams and wetlands;

Identify all private wells within the limits of the area that will be disturbed by construction and equipment, and provide pre- and post-construction well testing on request for all private wells within 150 feet of the construction limits. To avoid impacts to sensitive aquatic species, MVP must use “trenchless” water crossing techniques in areas where those species have been identified. The total area of permanent losses to streams is below the threshold required by law for mitigation through the creation, restoration or enhancement of streams or wetlands elsewhere to offset unavoidable impacts. However, MVP Southgate will offset, or mitigate, 52 linear feet of stream impacts, and 3 acres of wetlands conversion. DWR’s responses to comments can be found in the hearing officer’s report. The project file, including the certification, is also online.

The Sierra Club immediately hopped up on its high horse to denounce the NCDEQ action:

Today, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality issued a Clean Water Act Section 401 certification for Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC’s proposed methane gas pipeline “Southgate,” rejecting concerns raised by North Carolina community members that the project would pollute streams and wetlands and harm protected aquatic species. More than 2,400 comments were submitted to the DEQ during the public input period. The developer recently altered its plans for Southgate, changing the route and increasing the capacity and pipe diameter. Southgate would extend the controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline, and has faced significant opposition since the original project was first proposed in 2018. During its original permit review in 2020, DEQ determined MVP Southgate posed an unneeded risk to North Carolina waterways and denied the developer’s application for a Clean Water Act permit. The Southgate pipeline would extend from Pittsylvania County, Virginia, into Rockingham County, North Carolina. It is currently subject to an amendment review process by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for MVP’s recently requested changes to the project. North Carolina communities are especially concerned with Southgate’s project route, which is very similar to the proposed Southeast Supply Enhancement Project from Williams Companies’ expansion of the Transco pipeline network. The co-location of two additional high-pressure, large diameter pipelines, next to already-aging pipes, adds to safety risks for both proposed pipelines. Southgate faces many remaining undetermined permitting decisions. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has yet to decide whether to approve the Southgate amendment request to change the capacity, route and pipe diameter. The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality is currently undergoing its review process for a Clean Water Act Section 401 certification. Additionally, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has yet to decide whether to grant a Clean Water Act Section 404 permit. “North Carolinians have made it clear that we do not want MVP Southgate,” said Chris Herndon, North Carolina Chapter Director, at Sierra Club. “And yet, at a time when so many households are struggling to pay their energy bills, the NCDEQ has approved this dangerous, polluting pipeline that will not only threaten the health of our waterways and communities but will translate to increasing energy bills. The fight doesn’t stop here. We’ve been in this battle against this project for the long haul, and we know that disappointing decisions like this can’t and won’t stand in the way of the will of the people.” “This is an incredibly disappointing outcome, knowing the harm that MVP Southgate would inflict on the communities, waterways and aquatic ecosystems along the pipeline,” said Juhi Modi, North Carolina Field Coordinator at Appalachian Voices. “As the federal courts have recognized, MVP has a history of causing water quality standards violations during construction of the mainline project. Southgate would also fuel Duke Energy’s proposed massive expansion of methane gas power plants across our state, causing higher electric bills and irresponsibly increasing the risks we face from climate change. We know that there are safer, more affordable renewable energy options that can better serve North Carolinians.” “DEQ’s decision to grant MVP Southgate’s water permit is a blow to impacted communities and, regardless of conditions, risks our access to clean water,” said Dr. Crystal Cavalier-Keck, Executive Director at 7 Directions of Service. “Even federal regulators have suggested MVP Southgate may not be necessary. It’s baffling to imagine how — given the developer’s disastrous track record of violations — any decision maker would invite such bad actors into our backyards. Nevertheless, our communities will keep fighting to protect our natural resources for future generations.” “North Carolinians are worried about their utilities,” said Steph Gans, Assistant Director at Clean Water of North Carolina. “Many have to wonder if the water is safe to drink and if they can afford to pay the electricity or gas bill. By approving Mountain Valley Pipeline’s application, DEQ is not only putting drinking water at risk, but allowing a pipeline to move forward that will raise those energy bills.This was not the decision our communities needed.” (2)

