“Today In Energy,” the Energy Information Administration’s on-line journal put out a post Wednesday that illustrates the problem with green energy and it is that almost no one in government or the press talks about it honestly. The post is titled “U.S. developers report half of new electric generating capacity will come from solar” and it is misleading in every respect, although it will be used by solar advocates and lazy journalists with no questions asked.

Why do I say it is misleading? Because it includes this chart and a whole bunch of text to describe it, without ever defining “electric generating capacity” or even mentioning the items that limit such capacity.

Looking quickly at the chart, one might suppose green energy is about the only thing happening, but two factors in any realistic analysis get no attention whatsoever in the article.

First, of course, is the fact that developers are rushing projects ahead now to beat deadlines in the One Big Beautiful Bill for taking advantage of the massive subsidies these wasteful endeavors have received from taxpayers. There is, therefore, little to be drawn from looking at the last six months except to note how much the whole green energy scam depends upon subsidies.

Secondly, and far more importantly, it is pointless to plot the growth of green energy boondoggles against real energy projects. This is due to the capacity factors involved. I asked Grok to compare these for solar, wind, natural gas and battery storage:

The capacity factor is the ratio of actual electrical energy output over a given period to the theoretical maximum output if a generator operates at full nameplate capacity continuously. Below are the latest available capacity factors for wind, solar, natural gas, and battery storage in the U.S., focusing on actual electricity generation, based on recent data up to 2025. Note that capacity factors vary by region, technology, and operational conditions, and battery storage has unique considerations since it stores rather than generates electricity. Solar (Photovoltaic, PV) — Approximately 23.4% for utility-scale solar in the U.S. (2025 estimate, based on FERC data for utility-scale solar). Wind — Approximately 34.3% for U.S. wind farms (2025 estimate, based on FERC data). Natural Gas — Approximately 59.7% for natural gas-fired plants in the U.S. (2025 estimate, based on FERC data). Battery Storage — Not directly applicable in the same way as for generation sources, as battery storage does not generate electricity but stores and discharges it. However, an equivalent metric, utilization factor or discharge efficiency, is often used. Utilization depends on charge-discharge cycles, typically designed for 1–2 cycles per day. A rough proxy for capacity factor might be 20–30%, based on daily discharge relative to rated capacity, but this varies widely by application (e.g., frequency regulation, arbitrage, or renewable integration).

So, if we were to accurately assess the real amount of capacity added, we would find solar dropped from 52% of the total to 44% and natural gas increased from 7% to 15%. This is still far too high to ensure energy security as Texans are rapidly learning along with every other Western state institution, but the numbers will change quickly as the rush to grab what we hope are the last subsidies abates. What we need is more nuclear, far more natural gas and a return to coal, and crappy statistics such as the EIA shared in this case don’t help.

#Texas #BatteryStorage #Solar #Wind #NaturalGas #EIA

Share