Coal Is Rebounding, Gas Is Surging and the Proof Is In the Fact the US Is Now Spending More on Them Than China
Irina Slav writes at OilPrice.com as follows (emphasis added):
U.S. companies are set to spend some $50 billion on power generation from coal and natural gas this year, the International Energy Agency has said, as quoted by the Financial Times.
This would be the first time in decades that U.S. spending on coal and gas generation would be higher than what China is investing in the two fuels, with the difference at $3 billion…
According to the IEA, U.S. companies placed orders for some 20 GW in gas turbine generation capacity in just the first quarter of this year. Prices for gas turbines, meanwhile, have moved sharply higher on tight supply, contributing to the higher U.S. spending…
While demand for electricity soars, gas turbine production has been flat over the past few years, resulting in a deficit. Siemens Energy, one of the world’s top three gas turbine makers, reported in February that its gas services business had seen a record quarter in orders, with a total of 102 new turbines in the backlog. As much as 40% of these new orders came from the United States, and another 35% came from Europe.
Even earlier than that, last year, Mitsubishi, the third Big Turbine manufacturer, said it would double its turbine production capacity in response to soaring demand. The company’s chief executive noted that “We were working towards boosting production capacity by 30%, but that’s not enough to meet growing demand. Fulfilling those orders is our top priority.”
Leadership matters, and President Trump is leading the US forward to directly challenge China on energy. Here are some relevant facts:
Data centers and AI are demanding huge volumes of round‑the‑clock power that renewables cannot deliver, and they are choosing gas and, in some cases, coal.
U.S. policy under Trump has reversed the tilt of the energy playing field toward renewables, helping ensure new loads are met with reliable coal, gas and nuclear rather than subsidized unreliables.
DOE says U.S. crude output hit a record ~13.6 million barrels/day in 2025 and total liquids reached ~24 million barrels/day—more than Russia and Saudi Arabia combined.
The DOE now emphasizes expanded LNG capacity and fossil‑fuel exports as strategic goals, reinforcing long‑term gas infrastructure build‑out.
EPA has revoked the greenhouse‑gas “endangerment finding,” the political basis for much of federal climate regulation.
Unreasonable hurdles for coal‑plants, including CO₂ limits, are being reversed, making it cheaper to keep aging plants online and more attractive to upgrade rather than retire them.
Trump signed an executive order directing the Department of War to source electricity from coal‑fired plants.
The order commits DoD to long‑term purchase agreements with coal generators and unlocks DOE funding—about $175 million—for upgrades at specific coal plants in Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia, and West Virginia.
In April 2026, Trump signed five presidential determinations under the Defense Production Act (DPA), authorizing DOE to use DPA tools—purchase commitments, loans, and other support—to overcome “financing gaps, supply shortages, regulatory delays, and infrastructure constraints” in energy sectors deemed critical for national defense.
Those DPA orders explicitly list domestic coal generation, LNG capacity, petroleum refining, and electric grid infrastructure as priority sectors.
DOE is now committing up to $850 million via DPA and other funds to build two new coal plants, modernize more than a dozen coal facilities, and support a rail‑served coal export terminal on the West Coast.
Trump has reduced or eliminated many renewable subsidies introduced under Biden.
Despite global coal declines, U.S. coal‑fired generation rose about 13% year‑on‑year in 2025.
U.S. utilities have been keeping older coal plants online—or delaying retirements—to power AI data centers, even as these plants had been slated for closure.
Trump explicitly defines fossil fuels as central to energy dominance and national defense, then uses DPA and Pentagon procurement to back that claim in hard dollars.
By reversing politicized climate rules, Trump has undone what were long‑term regulatory risks for coal and gas, making the $50 billion build‑out possible.
A 2026 EESI analysis finds that surging data center development is prompting utilities to delay retirements of at least 15 coal‑fired plants nationwide.
DOE emergency declarations under the Federal Power Act in 2025 stopped retirement of eight coal units (17 GW) explicitly to “keep electricity prices affordable” and meet rising data‑center‑driven demand.
Analysts estimate U.S. data centers could consume up to 130 GW of electricity by 2028—around 12% of total U.S. demand—driving utilities to rethink coal retirements.
MIT Energy Initiative notes that the need to power AI is already “causing delays in the planned shutdown of some coal‑fired power plants,” explicitly tying data centers to coal’s extended life.
Yes, leadership matters, but it’s not just leadership. It’s also demand that simply cannot be met with unreliables that consume vast amounts of land and require massive subsidies.
#Coal #Trump #Unreliables #NaturalGas #Nuclear #EnergySecurity #China #GasTurbine
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