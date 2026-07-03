Irina Slav writes at OilPrice.com as follows (emphasis added):

U.S. companies are set to spend some $50 billion on power generation from coal and natural gas this year, the International Energy Agency has said, as quoted by the Financial Times.

This would be the first time in decades that U.S. spending on coal and gas generation would be higher than what China is investing in the two fuels, with the difference at $3 billion…

According to the IEA, U.S. companies placed orders for some 20 GW in gas turbine generation capacity in just the first quarter of this year. Prices for gas turbines, meanwhile, have moved sharply higher on tight supply, contributing to the higher U.S. spending…