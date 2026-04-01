Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Dick Storm's avatar
Dick Storm
5d

A “Balanced Generation Portfolio” always made sense to me. My version of a balanced generation portfolio is about a third each, coal, nuclear and gas with Dispatchable or Base load generation being at least 115% of forecasted winter and summer Peak Demand. Thank for this excellent article!🇺🇸🇺🇸

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Sid Abma's avatar
Sid Abma
5d

We are hoping to get Secretary Wright to review our Clean Coal Technologies. Coal can be combusted almost as clean as natural gas. The great thing about coal power plants is that they can store fuel for future use close by, which is something natural gas cannot do.

Some people don't want coal because of the looks of coal piles and the dust, but who says that coal has to be stored above ground. Before the State of California dismantled it, there was a coal power plant near Bakersfield that had coal delivered by truck and the coal was unloaded into an underground room where it was then augured to the coal boiler. No mess - no dust.

If something should ever happen to stop the flow of natural gas, coal can still be combusted for heat and electricity.

I think America should be thinking more about Energy Security. What would happen if "someone" were to take out a good number of our GW power plants. Where would we be, besides being in the dark? For how long? I think America should have a few hundred thousand Community Power Plants located across America. It's a whole lot easier for these power plants to ramp up and down to maintain 60hz in our national grid, if the renewables are bringing more or less on a constant bases.

America is blessed we have an abundance of energy available. Lets use it, but use it wisely.

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