It’s become increasingly clear by the hour that energy security and freedom today depend on three energy sources going forward: coal, natural gas, and nuclear energy.

Coal was once at the top of the heap, but it got replaced in many situations because gas was cleaner, both resources being relatively inexpensive.

Nuclear got pushed down due to cost, but, like gas, it was cleaner than coal.

Coal is easily stored on-site, though, and so is uranium, but gas not so much.

Each of the three has advantages, and coal is now resurging because gas demand has grown exponentially, while nuclear is still costly. We hope and expect, though, that nuclear will get cheaper with Small Modular Reactors.

These dynamics are on display in this story from OilPrice.com:

Coal is back with a bang in Asia’s power generation, as countries scramble to contain the LNG supply shortage due to the war in the Middle East. Coal hasn’t really left most Asian economies, which rely on the fuel for much of their power generation. Amid the squeeze of natural gas supply due to the de facto closed Strait of Hormuz and the sky-rocketing LNG prices that few buyers in Asia can afford, nations are scrapping previous restraints to the use of coal-fired power generation. Developed economies like Japan and South Korea are raising the use of coal-fired power generation, while developing nations China, India, Bangladesh, and most of Southeast Asia are leaning even more on coal as gas has become scarce and much more expensive. Asian countries “are opening the tap on coal generation to help offset rising gas prices and supply risk,” Anthony Knutson, global head of coal at Wood Mackenzie, told the Financial Times. Coal cannot fully replace the lost gas supply, but it creates a welcome buffer to help Asia go through the biggest supply disruption in energy markets, ever. China, India, South Korea, Japan, and the whole of Southeast and South Asia are using the coal buffers they have created in recent years. Their insistence that diversification and energy security are more important than headline emission reductions is paying off as spot LNG prices in Asia surged by 70% to three-year highs that few countries in Asia Pacific can afford.

Coal has a future, just as natural gas and nuclear do, but no one outside of “the blind who refuse to see" is looking to solar or wind to meet the demands of our modern world. It was all a fairy tale and a government money laundering scam.

Hat Tip: D. Snutes

#Electricity #Coal #NaturalGas #Solar #Wind

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