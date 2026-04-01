Coal Is Back, Baby!
It’s become increasingly clear by the hour that energy security and freedom today depend on three energy sources going forward: coal, natural gas, and nuclear energy.
Coal was once at the top of the heap, but it got replaced in many situations because gas was cleaner, both resources being relatively inexpensive.
Nuclear got pushed down due to cost, but, like gas, it was cleaner than coal.
Coal is easily stored on-site, though, and so is uranium, but gas not so much.
Each of the three has advantages, and coal is now resurging because gas demand has grown exponentially, while nuclear is still costly. We hope and expect, though, that nuclear will get cheaper with Small Modular Reactors.
These dynamics are on display in this story from OilPrice.com:
Coal is back with a bang in Asia’s power generation, as countries scramble to contain the LNG supply shortage due to the war in the Middle East.
Coal hasn’t really left most Asian economies, which rely on the fuel for much of their power generation. Amid the squeeze of natural gas supply due to the de facto closed Strait of Hormuz and the sky-rocketing LNG prices that few buyers in Asia can afford, nations are scrapping previous restraints to the use of coal-fired power generation.
Developed economies like Japan and South Korea are raising the use of coal-fired power generation, while developing nations China, India, Bangladesh, and most of Southeast Asia are leaning even more on coal as gas has become scarce and much more expensive.
Asian countries “are opening the tap on coal generation to help offset rising gas prices and supply risk,” Anthony Knutson, global head of coal at Wood Mackenzie, told the Financial Times.
Coal cannot fully replace the lost gas supply, but it creates a welcome buffer to help Asia go through the biggest supply disruption in energy markets, ever.
China, India, South Korea, Japan, and the whole of Southeast and South Asia are using the coal buffers they have created in recent years. Their insistence that diversification and energy security are more important than headline emission reductions is paying off as spot LNG prices in Asia surged by 70% to three-year highs that few countries in Asia Pacific can afford.
Coal has a future, just as natural gas and nuclear do, but no one outside of “the blind who refuse to see" is looking to solar or wind to meet the demands of our modern world. It was all a fairy tale and a government money laundering scam.
Hat Tip: D. Snutes
#Electricity #Coal #NaturalGas #Solar #Wind
A “Balanced Generation Portfolio” always made sense to me. My version of a balanced generation portfolio is about a third each, coal, nuclear and gas with Dispatchable or Base load generation being at least 115% of forecasted winter and summer Peak Demand. Thank for this excellent article!🇺🇸🇺🇸
We are hoping to get Secretary Wright to review our Clean Coal Technologies. Coal can be combusted almost as clean as natural gas. The great thing about coal power plants is that they can store fuel for future use close by, which is something natural gas cannot do.
Some people don't want coal because of the looks of coal piles and the dust, but who says that coal has to be stored above ground. Before the State of California dismantled it, there was a coal power plant near Bakersfield that had coal delivered by truck and the coal was unloaded into an underground room where it was then augured to the coal boiler. No mess - no dust.
If something should ever happen to stop the flow of natural gas, coal can still be combusted for heat and electricity.
I think America should be thinking more about Energy Security. What would happen if "someone" were to take out a good number of our GW power plants. Where would we be, besides being in the dark? For how long? I think America should have a few hundred thousand Community Power Plants located across America. It's a whole lot easier for these power plants to ramp up and down to maintain 60hz in our national grid, if the renewables are bringing more or less on a constant bases.
America is blessed we have an abundance of energy available. Lets use it, but use it wisely.