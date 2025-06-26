CO2 Makes Sea Life Possible. Why Are We Still Pretending Climate Change Is Killing the Oceans?
Paul Burgess has put out a great video of our oceans and it turns out the coral is just fine, acidification is not a problem, and whale populations benefit from CO2:
Enjoy!
#PaulBurgess #OceanLife #Acidification #Coral #Whales #ClimateChange #CO2
All the facts and true science won’t change the leftists minds or even amend their stance and actions. It’s not about the environment or the planet with them, it’s about life on the planet without us.