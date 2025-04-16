I recently, via a regular reader from Australia, became aware of a group of knowledgeable folks there called the Climate and Energy Realists of Australia who have put out three excellent short videos on the subject of CO2. They’re wonderful and I have decided to share them here for the benefit of other readers:
Pass them along!
