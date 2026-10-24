John Robson, in this 14-minute video, looks at:

Media and activists blaming El Niño, and blaming is the right word, for the lack of Atlantic hurricanes,

Canadian leftists thinking not raising taxes is a handout to companies, more unsettled settled science and more warnings that at last we have run out of time on warming yet again,

The good news that holistic gardening benefits bees,

Silly claims that warming threatens frozen Tuktoyaktuk,

Canadian leftists mystified that politicians are allowed to fib about the environment,

Canadian leftists backtracking on fracking and not knowing why,

An alarmist admitting renting an EV in Europe is a nightmare,

An installment in our #CanaryInAClimateWorld series on John Christy and his (and Roy Spencer's) satellite temperature data,

The "greenest year ever," and