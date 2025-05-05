It has become increasingly apparent CO2 is a net positive, not a pollutant, as the Obama-era EPA classified it. Most of those knew that all along, of course. We learned it, of course, in sixth grade or so when we first heard of photosynthesis and how plants consume CO2 and make oxygen. But, political correctness in favor of the climate scam demanded we all admire the Emperor’s new clothes. Until now, that is, and the following 11 minute video is one of the many examples of the new attention to undeniable global greening:
The best part of the video is that which compares two world maps, one from 2005 and the IPCC that highlights where global warming was projected to create massive desertification within five years, and a second showing what’s really happened in the exact same areas since the faulty projection was made.
Here’s the first:
And, here’s the green reality:
Check it out!
First part of the narrative: global warming will create Environmental refugees. NO? well globalists will migrate people into OECD countries using the IOM and forcing countries through the UN Migration Compact.
Second part of the narrative: global warming will reduce food supplies. NO? well globalists (and CCP) will start systematically buying farms, creating tax conditions (UK), environmental laws (the Netherlands), changing land use (Canada) to grab farms. NO? well globalists will designate the cow (methane) and poultry (bird flu) as problematic species and outlaw them after whatever BIG issue they drive;
Third part of the narrative: global warming will create "extreme weather events." NO? well globalists will geoengineer the crap out of everything including now dimming the sun.
Fourth part of the narrative: global warming will create big natural calamities and in an emergency we need to take your civil liberties. ; MORE IN MY BOOK: WORLD ON MUTE. OUT THIS WEEK. STAY POSTED.
Because the globalists tropes need exposing.
They Lied about global cooling.
They Lied about global warming.
They Lied about climate change.
