It has become increasingly apparent CO2 is a net positive, not a pollutant, as the Obama-era EPA classified it. Most of those knew that all along, of course. We learned it, of course, in sixth grade or so when we first heard of photosynthesis and how plants consume CO2 and make oxygen. But, political correctness in favor of the climate scam demanded we all admire the Emperor’s new clothes. Until now, that is, and the following 11 minute video is one of the many examples of the new attention to undeniable global greening:

The best part of the video is that which compares two world maps, one from 2005 and the IPCC that highlights where global warming was projected to create massive desertification within five years, and a second showing what’s really happened in the exact same areas since the faulty projection was made.

Here’s the first:

And, here’s the green reality:

Check it out!

#CERES #WillieSoon #GlobalWarming #Climate #GlobalGreening #CO2

