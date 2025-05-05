Energy Security and Freedom

LawyerLisa
4m

First part of the narrative: global warming will create Environmental refugees. NO? well globalists will migrate people into OECD countries using the IOM and forcing countries through the UN Migration Compact.

Second part of the narrative: global warming will reduce food supplies. NO? well globalists (and CCP) will start systematically buying farms, creating tax conditions (UK), environmental laws (the Netherlands), changing land use (Canada) to grab farms. NO? well globalists will designate the cow (methane) and poultry (bird flu) as problematic species and outlaw them after whatever BIG issue they drive;

Third part of the narrative: global warming will create "extreme weather events." NO? well globalists will geoengineer the crap out of everything including now dimming the sun.

Fourth part of the narrative: global warming will create big natural calamities and in an emergency we need to take your civil liberties. ; MORE IN MY BOOK: WORLD ON MUTE. OUT THIS WEEK. STAY POSTED.

Because the globalists tropes need exposing.

TheyLied
42m

They Lied about global cooling.

They Lied about global warming.

They Lied about climate change.

.

Join the campaign to Raise Public Awareness 

https://theylied.ca/SpreadTheWord.shtml

.

and Take Action 

https://theylied.ca/TakeAction.shtml

.

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
