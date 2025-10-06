Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

Carrie Crumpton, Vice President of Environmental Strategy, presented on behalf of CNX Resources at the recent 2025 Shale Insight Conference. Carrie provided an overview and update on CNX’s Radical Transparency initiative during the session “Clearing the Air: An Update to Public-Private Air Quality Monitoring Commitments within the Appalachian Basin.”

CNX first launched its Radical Transparency initiative in November 2023, collecting and sharing site-specific air quality data in real-time with the public. What CNX is doing is called REAL science. You know, actually measuring and testing things rather than guessing and theorizing. One of the findings after collecting nearly 1 million pieces of data is this: the evidence does not support additional setback expansions.

The Act 13 measure, which established new setback standards, was signed into law in Pennsylvania by then-Governor Tom Corbett in February 2012 (see Gov. Corbett Signs New Marcellus Drilling Law). Act 13 provided for a setback of 500 feet from structures and water wells (up from the previous 200 feet). It also established a distance of at least 300 feet away from streams, springs, bodies of water, or wetlands greater than one acre (up from the previous 100 feet). A “setback” refers to the distance from the well to the home, water well, stream, or other protected features.

Frustrated anti-fossil fuel nutters have sought a way to block ANY (and we mean ANY) new shale drilling in the state by increasing the setback from 500 feet to 2,500 feet. Early in the current legislative session (January 2024), several Democrats in the Senate and House introduced legislation that would do just that (see PA Dem Senators Introduce Bill to Ban Most Marcellus Drilling).

Fortunately, the bill has not advanced. However, the Pennsylvania Environmental Quality Board (EQB) is toying with the idea of ramming through an increase in setbacks via regulation instead of legislation (see PA EQB Votes to Delay Consideration of Marcellus-Banning Setbacks). It’s frustrating that we must beat back these efforts time and again—but we must.

The arguments made to increase setbacks to 2,500 feet include false claims that emissions from well pads are causing health issues for nearby residents. The “studies” employed to back up such claims are manufactured bullcrap. They’re theoretical, based on estimates and guesses.

CNX has debunked those claims using actual, real measurements. It’s real in-the-field science, not ginned-up numbers from the overactive imaginations of interns with a computer.

The real purpose of increasing setbacks to 2,500 feet is to ban all new shale drilling. We’ve said this for years. Want outside proof? MDN editor Jim Willis attended a Pennsylvania Oil & Gas Landowner Alliance (POGLA) information session last night in Montrose, PA.

Speaker Jackie Root (who did a great job) presented a slide on the setback issue showing that in Allegheny County, the current 500-foot setback prevents shale drilling in 75% of the county. A 2,500 setback would ban drilling in 99% of the county. Likewise, in Washington County, the current setback prevents drilling in 43% of the county, while the larger 2,500 setback would ban it in 97% of the county.

The message is clear: Increasing setbacks is about banning all new drilling, not about protecting people’s health. CNX has the data to prove it.

Below is a summary of Carrie Crumpton’s talk at Shale Insight.

Good afternoon, and thank you for the introduction. Radical Transparency is changing the way environmental data is shared and understood in shale development. CNX first launched this initiative in November 2023, driven by a straightforward purpose: provide real-time, site-specific air quality data from our operations. Rather than relying on inference and statistical models, we chose to deliver objective measurements—data that communities, policymakers, and researchers can trust. click for larger version Facts are crucial for public health, environmental protection, and they are best captured directly at the source. CNX has deep roots in Appalachia. We’ve been part of the Region since the mid-1800s. And our responsibility to the communities where we live and work is something we take seriously. Radical Transparency is our approach to advancing sound research around natural gas development. Instead of relying on retrospective studies and statistical associations, we offer real-time, independently collected data—publicly available and easy to use. It can be used by residents, by industry for actionable insights, by the scientific and medical community, and by government/agencies for public policy purposes. We encourage it. Pennsylvania DEP and Governor Shapiro saw its potential and joined CNX as key partners. A defining feature of the program is that DEP receives raw air quality data simultaneously with CNX. This ensures data integrity from both technical and public perception standpoints, strengthening the first-of-its-kind public-private collaboration. Program Components Radical Transparency is the most comprehensive program of its kind anywhere in the country. The program includes: Air quality monitoring

Additive disclosure

Water quality monitoring

Radiation protection click for larger version For today’s update, I’ll focus on the air and water quality portions. These components are designed to monitor the emissions and impacts most likely to affect human health and environmental integrity. For air quality, we focus on: PM2.5 (fine particulate matter)

BTEX (benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene, xylene) Radical Transparency monitoring follows CNX’s activity plan. Where we operate, so too does Radical Transparency, covering the development process of site construction, drilling, completions, and start of flowing production where our activities are most intense and the most logical application for continuous, and targeted monitoring. To avoid any subjectivity in the site selection process, we continuously monitor all major midstream locations, and then every new major production facility from the beginning of the construction phase through six months of the production phase. This approach ensures that we prospectively monitor 100% of our locations with development phases that have the highest intensity of emissions related activity. There is no “cherry-picking”—monitoring simply follows our operational schedule. For water quality, CNX has expanded monitoring of private drinking water within 2,500 feet of a well bore by conducting four quarterly samples before and after drilling, exceeding regulatory and industry standards. Best practices include: Baseline testing for pH, conductivity, total dissolved solids, methane, chloride, and heavy metals before work starts.

Multiple layers of steel casing and cement barriers provide well integrity and prevent fluid migration.

Avoiding sensitive aquifers using geologic modeling in drilling plans.

Monitoring for at least a year after activity to detect any delayed impacts.

Advance disclosure of all chemical additives anticipated for use, a first-of-its-kind commitment to full transparency. How We Monitor Since launching the program, we’ve conducted monitoring at 18 sites across our operational footprint. These include major midstream locations and new production facilities, monitored from the start of construction through six months of production. click for larger version Monitoring is conducted by an independent, accredited third party, using EPA-approved methods and a defined quality system. Some of the findings from these efforts will be shared this afternoon. For PM2.5, each site gets two real-time beta attenuation mass monitors—one downwind for emissions and one upwind for background levels. The difference reveals the site’s incremental contribution. BTEX measurements come from passive, time-integrated samplers arranged in four quadrants around each site, following EPA Method 325. Samples are analyzed by an accredited lab using Method 325B. Water monitoring features pre- and post-activity groundwater tests, with results released publicly, subject to landowner consent. This includes testing for common indicators of contamination and comparison against health-based standards. Data Transparency Data flows to a secure cloud platform for reporting and visualization and is posted to a public dashboard on the CNX website, alongside nearby DEP monitor readings and health standards. PM2.5 is compared to the National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS).

BTEX to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) inhalation Minimum Risk Levels.

Water results to EPA drinking water standards and other health-based benchmarks. Ensuring integrity, air quality data is made available at the same time to the DEP by the third-party collector. To date, about 700,000 data points have been collected, with those growing rapidly as monitoring continues around the clock. Internally, CNX uses this data to spot trends, refine operations, and reduce emissions. Externally, the Pennsylvania DEP uses Radical Transparency to launch greenfield site monitoring, which will continue through the site’s full development—providing independent validation of the program’s value and reliability. Background air quality monitoring at this location began earlier this year. Key Findings click for larger version From the past almost two years, Radical Transparency has revealed: Low-frequency fugitive emissions during drilling and completions

BTEX at background levels, never exceeding ATSDR thresholds

No PM2.5 exceedances under EPA standards In short, we’ve found no evidence of impacts that would exacerbate asthma, cause cancer, degrade local air quality, or contaminate drinking water. And as we expand the program, we expect these findings to be reinforced. Data also informs the debate on setbacks in natural gas operations. Every new data point helps clarify what is truly needed—facts replacing fear. As we approach collecting nearly a million data points, the evidence does not support additional setback expansions. Moving Forward CNX encourages others in the industry to follow our lead, adopt similar approaches, and commends those expanding their own data transparency, including those here with me today. More data means deeper insights and stronger conclusions. We’re also calling on the scientific community to engage with this data. Real-time measurements offer a superior foundation for analysis, and universities have a role to play in reconciling these findings with existing statistical records. From a policy perspective, we now can base future regulations on actual measured data—not speculation or assumptions lacking scientific validation. Combined efforts will help build a comprehensive, real-time environmental monitoring platform that supports public health, informs policy, and drives continuous improvement across the industry. ? Radical Transparency has improved CNX, cut emissions, and lowered risk. Most importantly, it helps us protect the communities and environment where we operate. Through this collaboration with the Commonwealth, we’re proving every day that natural gas development and environmental protection can and do co-exist. We’re proud of what we’ve built—and we’re just getting started.

#CNX #Setbacks #Science #MarcellusShale #NaturalGas

Share

For more great articles on natural gas development every single day, subscribe to Marcellus Drilling News using this convenient link.