Naomi Wolf, who was once among the most fashionable of leftists, got red-pilled by the Wu-Flu fiasco, as she saw how Big Pharma conspired with Big Government and Big Media to deny so many of our basic rights, especially including free speech. Since then, she has questioned much of leftist orthodoxy, including on climate. The most recent post on her Daily Clout website provides a great example, including this:

If you follow me on social media, you know that I am often posting images of the sky. There is a real thing that is being done to our skies — a set of technologies about which I have been reporting since 2017. Geoengineering is omnipresent; I can batter you into the ground with the onerous facts I have accumulated about this often-mocked reality. Harvard, among other universities, funds it: the Harvard Solar Geoengineering Program, for just one example. Harvard also has a research investment group, the Keutsch Group, which funds the evil Dr David Keith’s program called ScopEx, or the “Stratospheric Controlled Perturbation Experiment.” (This project has been used to spray sulphur dioxide over Arizona from a native American reservation. The venue was important as it allowed the scientists to circumvent laws against this in the United States.) The Carnegie Foundation also heavily funds geoengineering technologies, and exerts pressure for global governance (meaning, legalization): The Carnegie Climate Governance Initiative pushed for both Solar Radiation Modification and “Stratospheric Aerosol Injection.” The Foundation’s website is full of cartoon graphics showing how their efforts to spray pollutants and toxins in our skies, will save a sad planet, and make it happy. Intellectual Ventures, the prestigious IP firm, holds patents: “Even commercial companies are starting to develop technologies for climate control. One such company, Intellectual Ventures in Bellevue, Washington, has filed for several patents for climate-altering technologies, among them a proposal known as StratoShield that would involve using a long hose suspended from balloons to waft sulphates into the atmosphere.” Geoengineering takes many forms — from the practice of “cloudseeding” all over the West, which shoots silver iodide into clouds and drenches the landscape with this chemical that make fires burn hotter; to the “solar radiation management” activity mentioned above, which sprays sulphur dioxide, a pollutant, into the atmosphere from drones, planes or balloons. There is also “marine cloud brightening” technology, which pumps salts into the atmosphere via the emissions of ships at sea. Britain, which is being driven quickly into the graveyard of empires, announced that geoengineering was now to take place in order to block sunlight; British people in some areas report months without sunlight.

I have been, and remain, prone to dismiss most claims about “chem-trails” but Wolf’s commentary certainly got my attention. There is no question that true-green believers want to play God, and her Harvard link, including this cringy video as well:

This, in turn, has led to another intellectual endeavor called the Carnegie Climate Governance Initiative (C2G) which pretends to adopt a skeptical view with this graphic, for instance:

Asking who decides is a phony question, as we know who these folks want to decide the issues. Themselves. We know by the names of their funders. Check out this list:

Every one of these NGOs is funding radical climate and anti-gas, anti-oil policies. The V. Kahn Ramussen Foundation, a foreign NGO (Denmark) works with the Rockefeller family to fund Bill McKibben, one of the worst purveyors of this nonsense.

The Oak and MacArthur Foundations appear on most lists of fractivist funders.

The Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, founded by hedge‑fund billionaire Sir Chris Hohn, is a foreign (UK) NGO focused on “clean energy” transition in developing countries, climate finance policy, carbon‑reduction initiatives, methane reduction, and advocacy for net‑zero policies in emerging economies.

The IKEA Foundation owns INGKA Group, which operates most IKEA retail stores worldwide and partners with the ClimateWorks Foundation (as do others of the above), Rockefeller‑linked climate initiatives, and UN climate programs.

The Open Society Foundations, of course, are George Soros operations, which explains pretty much everything.

The ClimateWorks Foundation is, according to Alter AI, “one of the central coordinating hubs in the global climate‑policy funding world. It doesn’t just give grants — it channels and aligns money from major philanthropies into coordinated climate strategies across countries and sectors.” And, here’s more from the same source:

ClimateWorks was created with large “anchor” funding from:

William and Flora Hewlett Foundation

David and Lucile Packard Foundation

McKnight Foundation

Oak Foundation

Since then, it has also received support from:

Bloomberg Philanthropies

IKEA Foundation

Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF)

Rockefeller‑aligned funds

Various European and U.S. climate philanthropies

It acts as a central pooling and distribution mechanism for these donors. ClimateWorks is not a typical charity. It functions as a strategic coordinator of global climate policy efforts. It takes in large donations, and redistributes them to a network of NGOs, think tanks, and advocacy groups. It develops sector‑specific plans (energy, transport, industry, agriculture), identifying “high‑leverage policy targets” in different countries and funds organizations that:

Advise governments

Draft regulations

Push legislation

Shape public messaging

The ClimateWorks global network also includes:

Energy Foundation (U.S., China, Europe)

European Climate Foundation (ECF)

The Energy Foundation, of course, is a tool of the Sea Change Foundation created by Nat Simons and his wife, and it is heavily focused on creating grifting opportunities around the world from developing subsidized solar energy and the like.

These are the entities promoting geo-engineering as the next big raid on taxpayers and they are determined they’ll decide when and where it will happen and who pays them. Some, of course, just like playing God, but for most it's all about the money.

#Geo-engineering #Climate #ClimateBlob #Grifters #C2G #Harvard #Rockefeller #EnergyFoundation #ClimateWorksFoundation #NaomiWolf

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