Guest Post by Robert Bradley, Jr. at Master Resource.

It was 17 years ago this week that the curtain was pulled back on the IPCC scientist insiders, alarmists all. What was revealed? Michael Mann’s “trick” to “hide the decline.” A promise to use peer review to keep out contrary papers. Attacking a prominent scientist for not supporting “the cause.”

A decidedly unscientific mentality was revealed. To what great lengths would the narrative be protected? To what end would the mainstream climatologists go to avoid research and publication that might neuter the great climate alarm?

The Climategate whitewash was predicable and complete. Consider the subsequent U.S. experience with Claudine Gay at Harvard and UK experience with Jason Arday at the University of Cambridge.

Climategate went beyond unprofessional and unethical. At a seminar held at MIT soon after the scandal, political scientist Stephen Ansolabehere, reported MIT News,

suggested that the MIT community use the controversy as a teachable moment on ethics and responsible reporting. As scientists are increasingly pulled into the public domain over issues like global warming, they need to reevaluate current practices and develop scrupulous research standards. Ansolabehere predicted that Climategate will lead to closer government scrutiny of scientific data.

Some Quotations

Apologists for Climategate cite the official exonerations and state that the event was overblown and a conspiracy of climate ‘skeptics’ (those questioning climate alarmism). But the words, sentences, and paragraphs speak for themselves. A sampling follows:

“…it would be nice to try to ‘contain’ the putative ‘MWP’ [Medieval Warm Period]…” – Michael Mann

“I know there is pressure to present a nice tidy story as regards ‘apparent unprecedented warming in a thousand years or more in the proxy data’ but in reality the situation is not quite so simple.” – Keith Briffa

“I’ve just completed Mike’s [Mann] Nature trick of adding in the real temps to each series for the last 20 years (i.e. from 1981 onwards) and from 1961 for Keith’s [Briffa] to hide the decline.” – Phil Jones

“Also we have applied a completely artificial adjustment to the data after 1960, so they look closer to observed temperatures than the tree-ring data actually were….” – Tim Osborn,

“I gave up on Judith Curry a while ago. I don’t know what she thinks she’s doing, but it’s not helping the cause, or her professional credibility.” – Michael Mann

“I can’t see either of these papers being in the next IPCC report. Kevin [Trenberth] and I will keep them out somehow, even if we have to redefine what the peer-review literature is!” – Phil Jones

“We have 25 or so years invested in the work. Why should I make the data available to you, when your aim is to try to find something wrong with it.” – Phil Jones

“I’m getting hassled by a couple of people to release the CRU station temperature data. Don’t any of you three tell anybody that the UK has a Freedom of Information Act.” – Phil Jones

“Mike [Mann], can you delete any e-mails you may have had with Keith [Trenberth] re AR4? Keith will do likewise…. Can you also e-mail Gene and get him to do the same? I don’t have his e-mail address…. We will be getting Caspar to do likewise.” – Phil Jones

“You might want to check with the IPCC Bureau. I’ve been told that IPCC is above national FOI Acts. One way to cover yourself and all those working in AR5 [the upcoming IPCC Fifth Assessment Report] would be to delete all e-mails at the end of the process. Hard to do, as not everybody will remember it.” – Phil Jones

Appendix: Other MR Posts on Climategate

“The Climategate Whitewash Continues” (November 28, 2025)

“Climategate Turns 16: Never Forget” (November 26, 2025)

“Climategate Turns 15!” (November 26, 2024)

“Whitewash on Display: Gaygate 2023, Climategate 2009” (December 28, 2023)

“Some Climategate Recollections” (November 22, 2023)

“Climategate: Never Forget (14th anniversary)” (November 22, 2022)

“Fred Pearce on Climategate Revisited” (November 23, 2021)

“Climategate: Never Forget” (November 22, 2021)

“Who do you Trust? (Michael Mann and Climategate)” (December 1, 2020)

“Climategate Revised: Quotations from the Major Players” (November 30, 2020)

“Climategate: Another Anniversary (never forget)” (November 27, 2020)

“Some Climategate Recollections” (December 2, 2019)

“Climategate Remembered: Need for a Second Opinion” (April 17, 2019)

“Climategate: Never Forget (President-elect Trump hasn’t)” (November 29, 2016)

“Judith Curry’s Climategate ‘Open Letter’ Revisited” (December 7, 2015)

“Climategate’s Fifth Anniversary: Grubered Science” (November 19, 2014)

“Revisiting Climategate as Climatism Falters” (June 6, 2013)

“More Bad Neo-Malthusian Behavior (Pacific Institute’s Peter Gleick joins the Climategate Gang, Paul Ehrlich, John Holdren, etc.)” (February 21, 2012)

“Climategate 1.0/2.0 Did Not Begin With Climate: Revisiting Neo-Malthusian Intolerance” (November 29, 2011)

“Muir Russell Climategate Findings: Superficial, Uncompelling” (July 26, 2010)

“Reconsidering the Dessler/North Op-Ed on Settled Alarm, Climategate-as-Distraction” (March 19, 2010)

“Andrew Dessler and Gerald North on Climategate, Climate Alarmism, and the State of Texas’s Challenge to the U.S. EPA’s Endangerment Finding” (March 17, 2010)

“Climategate: Seven Hard Questions from the Case Study of the Fall of Enron (February 18, 2010)

“Climategate Is Still Relevant (January 22, 2010)

“Houston’s Climate Debate (Hundreds respond to Neil Frank’s Op-Ed, ‘Climategate: You Should Be Steamed’) (January 10, 2010)

“Climategate: Here Comes Courage!” (January 4, 2010)

“Ken Green on the New ‘Denialists’ (circling the wagons on Climategate)” (January 2, 2010)

“Climategate: There is Normal Scientific Discourse Too” (December 12, 2009)

“Climategate Did Not Begin With Climate (December 8, 2009)

“Apologist Responses to Climategate Misconstrue the Real Debate” (December 2, 2009)

“Climategate: Is Peer-Review in Need of Change?” (December 1, 2009)

“Climate Politics: Running Scared in the EU Even before Climategate” (November 25, 2009)

#MasterResource #Bradley #Climategate #Climate

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