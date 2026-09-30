Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
Sep 30

The whackos heads are exploding as the climate scam gets unfolded and disproved all while losing support by celebrities that formerly supported the false narratives.

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