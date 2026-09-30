Marc Morano of ClimateDepot.com just did a great little 5-minute interview regarding Climate Week in NYC, where he was ubadvertently let onto a panel discussion. It’s also worth watching for the reaction of a young protester doing the dirty work of China, George Soros, or some elitist NGO, probably unknowingly.
Enjoy!
#MarcMorano #ClimateWeek #CFACT #ClimateDepot
The whackos heads are exploding as the climate scam gets unfolded and disproved all while losing support by celebrities that formerly supported the false narratives.