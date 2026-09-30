Marc Morano of ClimateDepot.com just did a great little 5-minute interview regarding Climate Week in NYC, where he was ubadvertently let onto a panel discussion. It’s also worth watching for the reaction of a young protester doing the dirty work of China, George Soros, or some elitist NGO, probably unknowingly.

Enjoy!

#MarcMorano #ClimateWeek #CFACT #ClimateDepot

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