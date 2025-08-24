Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Heins's avatar
Stephen Heins
34m

When are international organizations going to stop being anti-humanists? Their track record is shameful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lee's avatar
Lee
38m

China and India should get the bill for this. Think they’ll pony up? I don’t.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture