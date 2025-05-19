Guest Post from Robert Bradley at Master Resource.

Climate Solutions, “accelerating the transition to our clean energy future,” has its annual dinner this Tuesday night. This is your chance to visit with leaders of the Climate Industrial Complex, rich and bossy with a strong desire to pick the pocket of local, state, and national taxpayers.

With billions of DOE dollars held in escrow, Jigar Shah will provide the latest coordinates of where the gold bricks landed that were thrown off the Titanic. No talk title was given, so I’ll suggest one: “Monetizing the Unearned: Podesta/Biden Energy Policy by the Billions.” This refers to the Inflation Reduction Act’s $27 billion Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, $20 billion of which was rushed out the door with Trump’s electoral victory. Shah was at the controls of the legal looting.

Here is the official announcement:

Climate Solutions is excited to hold our Annual Dinner event in Seattle on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, 5pm-8:30pm at the Westin Seattle with guest speaker Jigar Shah. Jigar is a serial entrepreneur, investor, and energy strategist. Shah most recently served as Director of the Loan Programs Office for the U.S. Department of Energy from March 2021 to January 2025.

The crony crowd is running scared, with the displaced Jigar Shah and a few others (Jennifer Granholm) hanging in there with lucrative green employment. But America has caught on. and easy federal budget cuts could result in a mass redeployment of resources to the real market, the free market, in the months ahead.

Editor's Note: If you have any doubts as to the corporatism that virtually defined the Biden DOE and the entire climate industrial complex, and which Bob Bradley hints at, I direct you to this story and the following regarding Jigar Shah:

A Biden administration official who approved a $1.6 billion loan to a company he invested in recently said he does not regret his decision…

Just days before President Donald Trump retook office, Shah finalized a $1.6 billion federal loan to a green energy company in which he was invested, The Washington Free Beacon reported. Shah made the $100 million investment in Plug Power, a hydrogen fuel developer, through his green financial firm Generate Capital – just before he joined the Biden administration in 2021. Just one month after Shah joined the administration, Plug Power applied for a federal loan from his office… Shah’s finalization of a loan to Plug Power came just weeks after the Department of Energy’s own inspector general asked him to halt all loans from his office due to a “significant risk of fraud” and conflict-of-interest concerns within the program. Shah ignored the warning and provided billions to green energy companies in the final weeks of the Biden administration, the Free Beacon reported… Shah was directly involved in the Plug Power loan process, the Free Beacon found during a public records request, even holding a meeting with the company’s CEO in May 2021. Three days after that meeting, staff in Shah’s office held another meeting focused on Plug Power. In 2023, Plug Power warned investors it may run out of money within a year, and Morgan Stanley downgraded the company’s stock due to “significant risk around PLUG’s business model.” …This didn’t stop Shah from handing the company another $1.6 billion in the closing days of the Biden administration.

This is who Climate Solutions wants to hear from and wants others to hear as well.

#JigarShah #ClimateSolutions #Climate #Bradley #MasterResource

Share