Judith Curry has put up an outstanding post by Javier Vinos. Here’s Grok’s background on Vinos, which is fascinating in its own right:

Javier Vinós is a Spanish scientist and author, originally trained in neurobiology and cancer research. He holds a PhD and worked for decades at prestigious institutions, including the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, the University of California, the UK’s Medical Research Council, and the Spanish Scientific Research Council (CSIC). His peer-reviewed publications in those fields have been cited over 1,200 times. Since around 2015, Vinós has shifted focus to climate science as an independent researcher. He has become known for his books and articles emphasizing natural climate variability, particularly the role of solar activity, meridional energy transport, and other non-anthropogenic factors in climate change. His views are often critical of the IPCC’s emphasis on greenhouse gases as the primary driver.

Here is some of what he has to say:

We have been fortunate to witness the largest climate event to occur on the planet since the advent of global satellite records, and possibly the largest event since the eruption of Mount Tambora in 1815. It is clearly a naturally occurring, externally forced climate event. However, mainstream climate scientists are not treating it appropriately…

No one seems to be connecting the dots indicating that a series of extraordinary atmospheric events took place in 2023–24. These events suggest that an external factor significantly impacted atmospheric circulation. Climate science focuses heavily on a relatively uninformative and uncertain parameter called surface temperature anomaly, which is the variation in the average of the daily maximum and minimum temperatures across widely disparate areas. Nevertheless, even this inadequate parameter reflects the unusual nature of the 2023 event.

Figure 2. The 2023 climate event can be seen most clearly in the global sea surface temperature anomaly (NOAA, 60°N–60°S, baseline 2021). It began in December 2022. By November 2025, 90% of the warming from the 2023 event has disappeared.

One might think that the lack of precedents for such an unusual event would make scientists skeptical of the factors affecting the climate over the last hundred years, since nothing similar appears in the records. However, to publish another paper, scientists must explain what happened, and the models are incapable of providing explanations outside their programming. This programming obviously does not include extraordinary events of which we had no prior knowledge…

The truth is that climate scientists have much more difficulty explaining cooling than warming when CO2 levels increase. This inherent bias embedded in the models probably indicates that there are fundamental aspects of the climate that are not well understood. This may explain why the 2023 warming generated a multitude of headlines and articles, while the 2024 and 2025 cooling is characterized by scientists’ silence in the face of something equally spectacular.

For example, the annual scientific reports titled “10 New Insights in Climate Science” by the Future Earth organization, publisher of the journal Anthropocene, are worth highlighting. Two of the ten insights in each of the 2023, 2024, and 2025 reports refer to abrupt warming. However, despite cooling beginning in early 2024, no article refers to it.

It is difficult to find any mention of ocean cooling. [Notwithstanding this] In 2024, New Scientist magazine reported that a part of the Atlantic Ocean was cooling at a record speed:

“Over the past three months, temperatures in that part of the Atlantic cooled off more rapidly than at any time in records extending back to 1982. This sudden shift is perplexing because the strong trade winds that normally drive such cooling have not developed, says Franz Philip Tuchen at the University of Miami in Florida. ‘We’ve gone through the list of possible mechanisms, and nothing checks the box so far.’”

We can add ocean cooling as another anomaly that remains unexplained in terms of its magnitude, speed, and cause.

When an El Niño event transitions to a La Niña event, the equatorial Pacific usually cools rapidly. However, the cooling in 2024 was global. Although La Niña conditions occurred in the winter of 2024–2025, they were not intense enough and long enough to qualify as an actual La Niña event. In other words, the tremendous cooling of the planet’s oceans has included the equatorial Pacific, but the equatorial Pacific has not induced it.

According to Occam’s razor, a climatic event of unparalleled magnitude in modern records requires an exceptional cause. The factors responsible for normal climate variability are insufficient. The only extraordinary factor preceding the 2023 event was the explosion of the Hunga Tonga underwater volcano. The 150 megatons of water vapor that it released into the stratosphere are without precedent in our records. We do not know all the effects this may have had on the climate. Eruptions that reach the stratosphere have radiative, chemical, and dynamic effects. However, only the first two are well known.

There are several aspects of the Tambora eruption in April 1815 that scientists have not yet explained satisfactorily. First, the effects were delayed, as the anomalies that led to the year without a summer in 1816 did not begin until 15 months after the eruption. The usual explanation is that atmospheric dynamics delayed the radiative effects in the Northern Hemisphere. However, this explanation conflicts with the second unexplained aspect: the climatic effect on the Northern Hemisphere was much greater than on the Southern Hemisphere. The cause of this inequality between the hemispheres is unknown since volcanic aerosols and their radiative effects are distributed across both hemispheres in a tropical eruption…

Climate models do not adequately reproduce the effects of the 1815 Tambora eruption, suggesting that dynamic atmospheric changes caused by stratospheric eruptions or other factors have a much greater impact on climate than previously thought. It is striking that the evolution of the ocean temperature anomaly generally coincides with the evolution of water vapor anomalies in extratropical middle-stratospheric latitudes in the Northern Hemisphere, but not in the entire stratosphere.

Figure 5. The global sea surface temperature anomaly (NOAA, 60°N–60°S, baseline 2021) is shown in red over a background image of the water vapor anomaly in the stratosphere at 45°N.

Because models cannot adequately incorporate the effects of stratospheric eruptions on atmospheric circulation dynamics, the conclusion that the Hunga Tonga eruption had minimal effects on the surface climate is not convincing. This conclusion is based primarily on knowledge of the radiative properties of water vapor. Studies support a relationship between these eruptions and changes in global atmospheric circulation, the polar vortex, El Niño–Southern Oscillation, evaporation, and cloud cover.

Without a doubt, we know that the climatic event of 2023 was caused by a drastic decrease in global cloud cover, the largest in at least 40 years. This reduction caused the planet to absorb more solar energy and warm up. However, we do not know what controls changes in clouds. It’s astonishing that we claim to understand the cause of recent climate change yet remain ignorant of such a fundamental aspect…

If changes in the clouds caused the temperature changes, then we cannot use the temperature changes as the cause of the cloud changes. The most likely cause is the change in atmospheric circulation, which occurred due to the atmospheric anomalies that have taken place since the end of 2022…

For anyone who is not committed to the explanation of climate change due to the radiative properties of greenhouse gases, the Hunga Tonga eruption is currently the best explanation for the 2023 climate event. In July 2025, I analyzed that “if Hunga Tonga is responsible for the 2023-24 warming event, a clear prediction is that we should observe most of this warming disappear in 3-5 years.“

…By December 2025, four years after the eruption, this prediction had come true: the ocean temperature anomaly in November was only 0.05°C higher than in November 2021, before the eruption. 90 % of the ocean warming from the 2023 climate event has disappeared.

Climate science has failed the test of an externally forced natural climate event. Most scientists who have published studies on the 2023 climate event have not recognized its nature. Any climatological manifestations of the event that do not align with the dominant consensus have been treated as either natural variability or rare events whose probability has increased due to anthropogenic climate change. No studies have addressed the climatic event in all its manifestations or analyzed its possible causes without relying on models clearly not designed to shed light on something we did not know was possible.

Rather than trying to determine the causes of the event, scientists have attempted to fit it into the dominant theory using models. In light of evidence of major natural climate change, this approach reveals its greatest flaw: the theory relies on an excessive focus on greenhouse gases and aerosols as the cause and temperature changes as the effect.

#JudithCurry #JavierVinós #Climate #HungaTonga #GHG #GreenhouseGases

