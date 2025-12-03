Need more evidence that the global climate scam is coming apart? Well, this Politico excerpt was just posted on X:

The employees at numerous environmental extremist groups (yes, that includes the NRDC) are seeing their employers cutting budgets and they are responding with an attempt to save their jobs by unionizing. Their cause is futile, but let’s support them as this is exactly the justice the corrupt, way overpaid, socialist management of these NGOs deserve.

What do I mean by way overpaid? Well, here are the salaries of the top five officers of EDF from their 990 return for their fiscal year ended September 30, 2024:

So, there you go. Nobody deserves union protections more than the employees of EDF.

