Pornography in the classroom can assume many forms.

There are the overt graphic forms that have stirred vociferous opposition among parental rights groups across the country. The K-12 curriculum directed at children and adolescents often faces debates at school board meetings and in hotly contested elections. But another version operates on the sly and through subterfuge that deserves greater exposure. “Climate Porn,” as I describe in my book released today, has its roots in propaganda masquerading as science.

Excessive Exposure Has Detrimental Outcomes

Just as excessive exposure to porn can lead to decreased sexual satisfaction and mental health problems, unfounded climate alarmism can lead to decreased faith in human possibilities and a reduction in the quality of life.

As America approaches her 250th anniversary of independence, an opportunity has emerged to reverse disastrous public policy decisions while cutting a path back to the ideals of the nation’s founding. But the hour is late, the time is short, and the opposing side is well organized and well-funded.

“Climate Porn: How and Why Anti-Population Zealots Fabricate Science while Targeting American Capitalism, Freedom and Independence“ explains what is at stake.

Millennials in danger of becoming marginalized by policies rooted in what is aptly described as “junk science” have a huge stake in efforts to reintroduce the scientific method into educational settings, where it is most needed. Climate activists inside and outside of government are motivated by political and policy ambitions that leave no room for careful inquiry, rigorous observation and experimentation. Instead, they work to coerce outcomes and conclusions that make the case for government intervention into the private sector along with ever-expanding regulations. But the countermovement based on sound science and open inquiry has gained steam in recent years.

Independently funded groups of scientists and researchers free from government influence have started pushing back. Updated studies point to natural variability rather than human emissions as the primary drivers of warming and cooling trends. Contrary to what has been widely reported throughout the media and the academy, humanity is not a blight to the planet and carbon dioxide is not a pollutant.

That’s why President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the faulty “endangerment finding” vilifying CO2 is so critically important. The endangerment finding sits at the foundation of all the anti-energy climate regulations climate activists put into place going back to the Obama administration. In Climate Porn, I go into great detail about the vital legal and scientific strategy the Trump administration has put into place to achieve America’s full energy potential.

My new book applauds Trump’s decision to withdraw from the U.N.’s Paris Climate Accord. The U.N. made use of the accord to advance “Net Zero” initiatives that would replace affordable and reliable energy with expensive, intermittent alternative energy proven to be unreliable.

We Won’t Always Have Paris

Trump made a statement on the campaign trail: “I represent Pittsburgh, not Paris.” That cuts to the heart of the ideological differences in play. The revolutionary antecedent to Trump’s remarks would be “No Taxation without Representation!”

No one in Paris, or any other foreign country or agency, should be permitted to implement new taxes in the name of climate change without a straight up and down vote in Congress. But then again, the climate movement places a premium on dismantling constitutional limited government. They tell us that climate change is a dire emergency that leaves no time for democratic debate and deliberation.

“Climate Porn” makes the case that the challenge to humanity comes not from climate change as such, but from climate change policies that assault human freedom and expand government power beyond constitutional boundaries—while simultaneously destroying the reliable, inexpensive energy that powers our modern life.

There are hopeful signs the wheel is beginning to turn, and strong indications the anti-American climate movement has passed its peak. But that movement leaves behind a long list of victims that include honest scientists, academics, and average citizens who have been marginalized, deplatformed, prosecuted, and in some cases incarcerated. “Climate Porn“ tells their story. Humanity has stories going back to the Bible, and even long before, of powerful government figures conspiring to suffocate ideas and conceal the truth. The cult around global warming fits snugly into this sordid history.

The second Trump administration has taken incremental, but important steps back in the direction or restoring American sovereignty and independence. How enduring and lasting this policy shift will be is an open question. Are looking just a speed bump along the way toward the end of the republic? Or will the country have as much to celebrate on July 4th, 2076, as it does this year?

There are sources for American renewal that are not available in Europe and other parts of the world. Independence and freedom go together, and lead to prosperity. But that dynamic does not take hold without an active, engaged citizenship willing to push back government figures who walk all over the natural rights of the people they are supposed to represent. That happened 250 years ago, sparking the American Revolution. It can happen again, sparking a new American Revolution reestablishing common sense energy policy and national sovereignty in the face of globalist forces.

See how in my new book: “Climate Porn: How and Why Anti-Population Zealots Fabricate Science while Targeting American Capitalism, Freedom and Independence.” It’s available now at this link.

