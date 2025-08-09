This week’s best energy picks (emphasis added):

Climate Model Corruption: Scientists Revealed How the Public Was Conned

Climate models are noted to be the primary tool used to project future climate changes in response to higher levels of anthropogenic greenhouse gases. It might be added that their outputs are the basis of 40 years of fear mongering designed to drive Net Zero and the destruction of the hydrocarbon industrial economy. “Of great concern”, continue the authors, “is the fact that after several decades of the climate modelling enterprise involving approximately three dozen models operated by research centres around the world, the range of future warming they produce in response to a hypothetical doubling of CO 2 extends over a factor of three”. This range of disagreement among models has not decreased for decades, they add. Those inclined to use less charitable language might comment that climate models are useless for the purpose of providing genuine science upon which reasonable public policy can be determined – and always have been.

Climate modeling device?

Much of the recent climate fear mongering surrounds ‘extreme’ weather events and the suggestion that something Nature has always thrown at life on Earth can now be directly attributed to the actions of humans. The most prominent in this field is the Green Blob-funded World Weather Attribution (WWA) run out of Imperial College in London and headed by BBC favourite, Dr Friederike Otto. “WWA’s extensive promotion of non-peer-reviewed findings, its open admission to shaping analyses to serve litigation, and its methodological challenges have sparked controversy”, it is noted. The biggest problem (apart from using computer models) is the lack of past data on extreme weather events. A few years of data allied to an unproven conviction that all current warming is caused by humans, cannot provide guidance for events that crop up as outliers. If paleoclimate reconstruction are considered, “it becomes very difficult for an event to pass thresholds of what is expected from natural variability”, it is concluded.

Hat Tip: D.S. & R.N.

Rent-A-Power-Plant May Be Coming Soon!

We know there's growing discontent and uncertainty in the US power sector over increasingly frequent regulatory and legal changes. If it continues, don't be surprised if certain types of newbuild dispatchable capacity—eg, simple-cycle gas turbines, battery arrays, etc—start to position themselves for greater flexibility. And by greater flexibility, we mean capabilities far beyond dual-fuel switches and adjustable-discharge knobs.



How far beyond? Think of America's college athletes and their use of the “transfer portal.” They regularly hop from one team and conference to another in search of more playtime, better coaching, greater exposure, richer paydays, more wins, etc. Now envision that same kind of optionality for America’s power assets.

Specifically, imagine high-value items like gas turbines and battery energy storage systems engineered from Day One to be able to pack their bags the moment a mid-season change in the rules or head coach benches them for the rest of their career. “Rewrite the rules on us or change the deal? Fine. We’ll find a friendlier, more stable team with a style more suitable to ours."



In the future, such "super-flexible" facilities might be planned in advance with the capability—and even the expectation—of moving their major assets between on- and off-grid applications, or even relocating to other states or grids altogether. The incentives could range from escaping bad policy to servicing higher-dollar data-center and other hyper-profitable customers willing to pay up.

Hat Tip: E.I.

What the People Really Think About Industrial Wind in Upstate NY

One handout from a recent hearing regarding a proposed industrial wind center in Upstate New York says it all:

Kathy Hochul is trying to sell something that no one wants. How long will she continue doing so? It depends on her re-election polls.

Hat Tip: C.A.

Western Civilization Hanging in the Balance

John Michel Greer, a systems thinker, coined the phrase catabolic collapse in a 2005 essay. The idea draws on the term catabolism where the body breaks down its own tissue for energy, which is a short term survival strategy, but will ultimately result in death if an exogenous (external) energy source is not found. Greer applied this concept to a pattern of societal decline where a civilisation gradually consumes its own infrastructure to maintain short-term survival and functionality as resource inputs shrink. The idea goes something like this. Energy flows into the system decline.

Maintenance burden rises - Existing infrastructure like roads, water systems, hospitals, schools, etc need an increasing flow of energy to maintain. In the face of declining energy flow into the system maintenance is deferred or assets are abandoned.

Capital is cannibalised - The response to the declining energy flow and increasing maintenance burden is not to produce new energy resources, instead society starts breaking down parts of itself. Assets are stripped and public infrastructure is privatised or monetised.

Short term stability masks long term decline - These cannibalised assets and cost savings temporarily prop up the system, GDP might even rise. But each cycle leaves less functional infrastructure and less capacity to generate wealth.

The cycle repeats - Each collapse phase is followed by a temporary plateau, but society now resides at a lower level of complexity and resource throughput. Which essentially means a less advanced economy. Over time society descends further with each cycle. The idea is akin to eating a little bit more of your sea corn each year. Over time the harvests get smaller and smaller until there is no corn.

Ballance ammonia urea plant at Kapuni

Yesterday’s news that Ballance Agri-Nutrients can not secure a gas supply contract for their Kapuni ammonia urea plant strikes me as another cycle in this process… I know there are many out there who say that natural gas is a twilight energy source and we can power everything with wind turbines and solar panels. This is naive in that not all energy sources are interchangeable nor does it appreciate the sheer scale of the problem.

Hat Tip: L.B.

