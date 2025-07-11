The great JoNova has an outstanding post up today that needs to be read in its entirety to grasp the full extent of the lying by climate cultists, grifters, and mush-for-brains academics and “journalists.” One chart, though, is sufficient to explain:

If you are alert to statistical tricks you’ll notice the chart on the left uses a different scale for heat deaths (red) than cold deaths (blue). The excess heat deaths, in fact, are scaled at intervals of 10 each, whereas the cold deaths are scales of 50 each. This means the red bars are making it appears there are five times as many heat deaths as there really are. It’s like comparing the height of two horses — a giant workhorse and a miniature horse or pony — side by side, but with the picture of the mini enlarged to make each animal appear to be 19 hands tall, and then asking an observer to guess which is bigger.

Now, look at the chart on the right, via Bjorn Lomborg. It uses the same scale for both excess cold and heat deaths, and we see the excess cold deaths are roughly 10 times the heat deaths. That's a truthful, ethical presentation of the facts. The chart on the left is merely statistical lying. It came from an article published 10 years ago in The Lancet, once the world’s premier medical journal. That was before it published, some five years later, a study trashing hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for the Wu-Flu. That ended up being exposed as junk science, too, and was withdrawn a short while later after the damage had been done.

Such is the state of academia and its users today. Science has been politicized to the hilt. Especially in regard to climate, as it has delivered massive rewards to grifters in the academies, the journals, the power-seeking, and the true believer “searching for a shrine he's never found,” as Kris Kristofferson intoned in “The Pilgrim.” This is why we get nonsense such as this:

Yes, climate warriors are the worst liars.

