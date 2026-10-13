Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
Oct 13

JUST fossil fuel usage in America CANNOT be the cause of climate change!

95% of the 8 billion living on this planet DO NOT live in America.

Globally there were 825 operational refineries worldwide in 2024.

As of January 2025, there were 132 operable petroleum refineries in the United States. These facilities are primarily concentrated along the Gulf Coast, near crude oil production centers, navigable waterways, and major population hubs. Just three states—Texas, Louisiana, and California—account for approximately 45% of all U.S. refineries and 59% of total refining capacity.

The global oil refining landscape is set to expand with about 180 new refinery units that are planned or announced in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

Again, fossil fuel usage by 5% of the people on this planet that live in America CANNOT be the cause of climate change!

Reply
Share
Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
Oct 13

We moved from 30 years in Alaska to Colorado Springs in 2014. The Springs is a military town with common sense and logic. It is nothing like wacky, woke Boulder. Thank God!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture