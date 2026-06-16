Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
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"Excessive litigation costs the U.S. economy $367.8 billion every year, eliminates 4.8 million jobs, and stifles innovation at a time when we need it most."

https://atra.org/americas-367b-lawsuit-epidemic/

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