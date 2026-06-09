Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
2h

The lawfare is not being won by the leftists and they are trying now to change the rules. It’s disgusting and immoral - but that is of no matter to the leftists as ttey are neither. We must also go after the funding for these efforts.

Reply
Share
melanie nivelt's avatar
melanie nivelt
4h

I just emailed you regarding this! This is troubling and concerning.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture