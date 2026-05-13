A while back, Jordan Peterson interviewed the famous physicist, Richard Lindzen, on the subject of global warming caused by the greenhouse effect.

Efbrazil, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

The following recently released clip from the interview is less than 10 minutes long and provides a great explanation of how it all works and the dangers of relying on the feedback theories that form the foundation of the climate alarmism narrative, which, three years later, is crumbling:

The clip was part of a much longer discussion (1:49:51), which some will find too long but others will find fascinating:

Lindzen is a treasure. Enjoy!

#Climate #Feedbacks #GreenhouseEffect #GlobalWarming #ClimateChange #RichardLindzen #GreenhouseGases

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