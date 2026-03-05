The Guardian is about af far left as one can go in mainstream media. I’d, in fact, call it “communist-light.” Therefore, seeing it admit that Trump has changed everything for the climate blob is all but a cry for mercy.

Consider the following story, which is ridiculously biased and substitutes propaganda for facts, of course, but illustrates the size of the calamity for climate grifters and zealots, and the magnitude of the win for the rest of the world:

As Donald Trump assaults the legal foundation of America’s ability to regulate global warming emissions, climate deniers have been privately celebrating what they claim is the “silent” acquiescence of billionaires, Democrats, climate activists and even reporters to the president’s aggressive pro-fossil-fuel agenda. “In my 26 years of being focused on climate, I’ve never seen anything like this. Trump is gutting everything they ever stood for,” Marc Morano, a longtime climate denier, said in January at the World Prosperity Forum, a five-day event in Zurich, Switzerland, billed as a rightwing alternative to the World Economic Forum in Davos. The event’s sponsor was the Heartland Institute, a conservative thinktank that has been at the forefront of spreading climate disinformation for decades, and was also a contributor to Project 2025, the policy blueprint for Trump’s second administration. “Billionaires are silent. Democrats in Congress have been silent. Climate activists. There has been no pushback on this,” Morano said – and he may have a point, according to some experts who research the climate denial movement. “The Trump administration just marched in and destroyed the crown jewel of climate science in the United States,” Robert Brulle, a professor of environment and society at Brown University, told me, referring to the Trump administration’s dismantling of the country’s premier climate research center, the National Center for Atmospheric Research, in December.

“And nothing happened. There wasn’t even a whimper. I never thought I’d ever say this: Marc Morano is correct.” Elimination of the endangerment finding had long been a core goal of the climate denial movement Last month, the Trump administration repealed the 2009 “endangerment finding” establishing that greenhouse gas pollution endangers public health. It was a determination that undergirded the federal government’s authority to limit climate-heating pollution from automobiles and power plants. Elimination of the endangerment finding had long been a core goal of the climate denial movement. Its repeal is just the latest in a long line of Trump’s climate-related destruction. Since taking office in January 2025, his administration has significantly curtailed the country’s weather forecasting organizations and climate science research facilities, published reports denying established climate science, and made deep cuts to funding for climate-related energyand community projects. Under the leadership of Trump’s appointee Chris Wright, the Department of Energy last year all but banned its key renewable energy department from using terminology like “climate change”, “green”, and “sustainability.” “Trump overturned Biden’s climate agenda at breakneck speed,” Morano said at the Heartland Institute’s Zurich forum. Instead of pushing back on this blitz, many Democratic party representatives have retreated from talking directly about the climate crisis across social media, podcasts, speeches, and in Congress. The party is now embroiled in a debate about whether affordability is a better message than climate action, despite polling suggesting that 63% of the American public believes the president and Congress should prioritize clean energy…

It just doesn’t get any better.

Hat Tip: JoNova

