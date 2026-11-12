Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Christopher Messina's avatar
Christopher Messina
4h

Another religious gathering masquerading as public policy.

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
2h

The absurdity and hypocrisy of COP - all of them - is totally predictable. And John Kerry may just be the next Joe Biden with caretakers and monitors controlling his every action, maybe even where he breathes.

It’s time to call an end to the charade and just quit finding the UN and all of its agencies, programs and friends.

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