Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TMacro06's avatar
TMacro06
1h

Try Vlad Lenin for a starting point…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
1h

Just ignore the real science and keep preaching the mantra - except none of the dire predictions are coming true. The hype and hysteria only live in the minds if the brainwashed and grifters making money on the climate scam. Gates realized he could no longer make money on the current scam and simply is obfuscating his real reason for the about face - he can make more money on the new twist of population control through viruses and vaccines. Neither the climate alarmists nor Gates are credible.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture