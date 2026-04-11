Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
24m

Excellent post, Thomas. Roger Pieltke, Jr, has provided us with powerful data and charts to expose the lies of the CO2 Climate Cult. Are these people stupid, or are they just liars totally sold out to their cause?

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
2h

I those pesky facts. Now how do we get the climatocatastrophists declared mentally incompetent and remove them from the voter roles?

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