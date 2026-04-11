CFACT just put out the March edition of its Climate Fact Check, and this example caught my eye:

Claim: U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island recently posted a bar chart of NOAA’s annual “Billion-Dollar Weather and Climate Disaster” count on X to argue that climate change is increasing both the number and intensity of weather-related natural disasters, which in turn is increasing their economic cost. He argues that this is the reason behind increased insurance premiums, writing, “Climate batters insurance, heading for Great Climate Insurance Collapse. Beware.”

Fact-Check: This is false. NOAA’s “Billion-Dollar Weather and Climate Disaster” data says nothing about climate change. Even though NOAA’s data is adjusted for inflation, their methodology fails to consider changes in exposure over time.

The more we build up infrastructure in high-risk, disaster-prone areas, the more vulnerable society becomes to natural hazards like flooding, tornadoes, wildfires, hailstorms, and tropical cyclone-induced damage from high winds or storm surge.

Even in a static, non-changing climate, it doesn’t take nearly as much to get a “billion-dollar disaster” today as it did even just two decades ago. When disaster losses are adjusted as a percentage of GDP, the trend becomes slightly negative.

Thus, NOAA’s billion-dollar disaster data cannot be used as evidence to suggest that extreme weather events have increased in frequency and/or intensity.

In fact, long-term weather data shows no such increase.