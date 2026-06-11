Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Gavin's avatar
Gavin
3m

CO2 is just GREAT! miracle gas, makes pants make O2. needs to be 'bout 900 ppm.

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
3h

It’s true that the fact based discussion would reveal the deniers are the ones calling everybody else deniers. It is a fact that these true deniers used and supported flawed processes and logic to arrive at their alarmism. What’s truly astounding is how many government grant writers sold their reputations for grants with predetermined outcomes without regard to the science - physics, chemistry, thermodynamics, and scientific process. This built a following that does not consider facts or believe physical observations but worships the climate cult alarmism.

The facts and real science will persevere.

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