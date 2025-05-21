A former journalist who now writes stories for magazines covering one of his favorite subjects, wrote to me earlier today with a link to a CNN article and a question. The tile of the piece is “Why Climate Risk Could Affect Your Credit Score for Buying A Home.” My writer friend asked if I saw the big hole in this story. Well, yes. It’s one of the worst pieces of climate propaganda masquerading as news that I’ve seen, and I have read many such stories.

Climate modeler at work?

Let’s start with the opening two paragraphs (emphasis added):

Climate change should be considered a new core aspect of creditworthiness when prospective home buyers apply for a mortgage, a new report suggests. The analysis from the climate risk financial modeling firm First Street is a groundbreaking nationwide look at the ties between the growing risks from extreme weather, such as floods and wildfires, and a long-suspected spike in mortgage defaults in hard-hit areas.

There are several links presented in the story but none to the report or to the company that produced it. Strange isn’t it? It seems CNN doesn’t want us to know these things. Instead, the article largely consists of a series of “could” statements supposedly based on the unlinked report. And, the report is also effectively hidden on the website of First Street. What we find there, in fact, is but an Executive Summary, which is little more than a laundry list of reasons for higher insurance rates. If you want the full report, you have to provide an email to which a link can be sent. I tried twice using two different email addresses and received nothing (not even in my junk mail).

Curiouser and curiouser…

So, what is First Street all about? What's its game? Well, a little research reveals First State is a non-profit corporation or NGO, yet an invitation to "Contact Sales” is at right at the top of its website menu. Non-profits can sell things, of course, but it's quite unusual for them to have a sales force. And, to whom is it selling? The organization says its mission is “Connecting climate and financial risk…We leverage the most advanced climate science and engineering approaches to quantify and communicate the risk for every property in the country.” It also says “Climate change is the most pressing issue of our time. We are dedicating our careers to build solutions that address the problem.” It seems First Street is walking both sides of the street at once, as a charitable NGO and as a business.

Certainly, there is nothing that is charitable about its salaries, as its latest 990 return (2023) shows this:

Those are some pretty nifty wages for leaders of an NGO that only had $6,893,556 of revenue. But, here’s the thing: it had expenses of $9,841,388 and lost $2,947,832 for the year, resulting in $796,612 of negative equity. Gives a whole new meaning to non-profit, doesn’t it?

And, then, there’s this:

What is a “recoverable grant,” anyway? Well, Grok suggests this:

The $1.5 million recoverable grant on First Street Foundation’s Form 990 is likely a mission-driven investment to a partner organization or entity to develop climate risk tools or data, with repayment expected from revenue or project success.

Hmm…ever curiouser. It’s reported as a liability for reasons that are not explained but it seems likely First Street gave money or got money in return for some sort of performance or sales. The whole enterprise, in other words, is mercenary. First Street is also selling risk data to insurance companies who clearly use it to inflate rates. It's all about turning climate alarmism into profit, although it doesn't appear to ber working that well. The CNN story peddled by Accuweather is just part of the operation. And, what better illustration of why we need NGO reform now, could there be?

#Climate #ClimateChutzpah #ClimatePropaganda #ClimateHype #CNN #INsuranceRates #FirstStreet #ClimateRisk

Share