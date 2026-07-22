John Robson, the Canadian happy warrior from the climate wars, provides another very funny rundown on the latest from the front in this 15-minute video, including how the growth of Antarctica is now the fault of climate change after relentless preaching over the years by true believers to the effect that it was melting:

Robson never tires of ridiculing the climate cult and it is a most effective weapon for sanity. Indeed, in this week’s video he draws wisdom and laughs from squirrel poop research.

#Antartica #Climate #Ice #JohnRobson #ClimateDiscussionNexus #ClimateChange

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