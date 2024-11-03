Guest Post by André Béliveau via CFact.

Pennsylvanians are anxious about their futures. However, a recent poll shows a clear pathway to rebuilding optimism in the Keystone State.

New polling by the Commonwealth Foundation shows statewide pessimism. More than two-thirds of Pennsylvania voters believe the country is heading in the wrong direction, and more than half say the same about the Commonwealth.

So, what exactly keeps Pennsylvanians up at night? Inflation and the rising cost of living remain the undisputed top concern. Seven out of ten Pennsylvanians reported inflation affecting their household budgets. (Immigration and the U.S. economy also received honorable mention as top issues.)

Though the inflation rate has dropped, many view the state economy on a continuing downslide. More than half of poll respondents believe Pennsylvania’s economy has worsened in recent months, with only 35% seeing improvement. Moreover, nearly half said the state’s business environment is worse than 10 years ago, and only a third said now was a good time to get a job in the Keystone State.

Economic anxiety has inspired many Pennsylvanians to seek greener pastures. More than a third responded they are personally motivated to move or know somebody about to or already has.

Where are they going? The top three destinations are Florida, Texas, and North Carolina. Respondents credit these states with better economic conditions, such as a lower cost of living, fewer taxes, and better employment opportunities.

In fact, Florida is quite the destination for outgoing Pennsylvanians. Newly released census data shows about 31,000 Pennsylvanians moved to the Sunshine State between 2018 and 2022—above any other state.

Pennsylvania has a troubling, persistent outmigration pattern, as thousands of residents seek better economic opportunities in other states. In 13 of the last 14 years, Pennsylvania has suffered a net loss in domestic migration, meaning more people were moving out than in.

Harrisburg can stop this mass exodus and ease Pennsylvanians’ economic anxiety—and lawmakers can start by making electricity more affordable.

Skyrocketing electricity bills force many Pennsylvanians to pinch pennies. About three-fourths of respondents said utility bills increased in the last two years, and they worry about their ability to afford future hikes. Most already turn off lights, appliances, and electronics to conserve electricity.

However, lawmakers regularly defy this public sentiment by floating green-energy proposals that will likely make electricity more expensive.

In March, Gov. Josh Shapiro proposed amending the state’s Alternative Energy Portfolio Standard. Currently, Pennsylvania law requires 8% of electricity to come from solar and wind. Shapiro’s proposal—the Pennsylvania Reliable Energy Sustainability Standard (PRESS)—would up that mandate to 35%. However, a plurality of voters—40%—oppose PRESS, with 33% supporting it.

Shapiro should also avoid the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). The Commonwealth Court ruled RGGI’s carbon tax unconstitutional, but Shapiro appealed the decision. He should tread lightly though—only 22% of Pennsylvanians support RGGI.

Also, Pennsylvanians don’t agree with heavy-handed tactics as seen in California. The Golden State ostensibly banned gas-powered cars and mandated all new passenger vehicles be “zero-emission vehicles,” such as electric vehicles (EVs), by 2035. When asked if they wanted to bring this ban to Pennsylvania, two-thirds said, “No thanks.”

Moreover, Pennsylvanians aren’t sold on EVs. Only 5% said they’ve purchased one. Nearly six in ten said they wouldn’t even consider buying an EV, citing costs and the lack of charging stations as their main objections.

The pathway to energy affordability begins with what Pennsylvania excels at: natural gas. Pennsylvanians prefer expanding our state’s robust energy sector. About three-quarters support increasing permitting and expanding natural gas infrastructure, such as pipelines. Eight in ten said natural gas drilling is important to the state’s economic well-being.

Climate change isn’t top of mind for most Pennsylvanians. Instead, rising energy costs, grid reliability, and costly regulations rank as the most-pressing issues facing Pennsylvania energy.

As the Commonwealth Foundation’s new energy policy platform suggests, reliable and affordable energy does not need to be at odds with environmental conservation. Rather than falling into the trap of climate alarmism, Pennsylvania lawmakers must defend Pennsylvania’s status as one of the top energy-producing states in the nation.

With the economic productivity inherent in responsible energy development, Pennsylvanians can afford to pay their utility bills, find meaningful employment, and make the commonwealth thrive economically.

André Béliveau is the Senior Manager of Energy Policy at the Commonwealth Foundation, Pennsylvania’s free-market think tank.

This article originally appeared at Real Clear Energy

