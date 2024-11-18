The following video recently came to my attention and, while I'm not qualified to judge its scientific credibility, I do think it helps to put a lot of things in perspective when considering climate change:

The point of the video, of course, is to remember natural climate change is a very real thing and mostly natural. It's only when we accept that fact that we are able to have a meaningful discussion.

Let me know your thoughts!

