John Anderson, an Australian farmer, former Deputy Prime Minister of Australia (1999–2005) under Prime Minister John Howard, and media personality, just interviewed the great Steven Koonin, author of “Unsettled,” regarding the energy dilemma faced by Aussies. The video is 43 minutes long but you will immediately be pulled in and watch the whole thing as Anderson and Koonin dispense common sense, facts, and wisdom on an energy picture that applies globally.

The interview covers almost all of what needs to be discussed, but it does leave out one thing while noting that politicians have created many of our energy problems by exploiting climate as a demagogic opportunity.

That one thing is the grifting involved, which directly benefits politicians in campaign donations and other ways. It is the grifting that sets all the problems in motion. The lack of knowledge and perspective and the true believer ideologies only feed the grifting off solar, wind, and battery schemes that move cash from the pockets of ordinary people to elites who are otherwise unaffected by the policies they advocate.

#Australia #JohnAnderson #ElectricRates #Economies #Climate #StevenKoonin

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