Climate Change Is Hyped Via A Cyclone of Extreme Weather Talk About Events That Were Far Worse Back in the Day
The great JoNova manages to dig out fact after fact illustrating the utter hollowness of the climate cause. Her most recent post brings attention to yet another example. Here is the introduction:
The worst 53 cyclones that hit Fiji in the last 2,000 years were more common in the coldest times, not the warmest ones.
We are told cyclones and extreme storms will be more intense in a warmer world, will have stronger wind speeds, may retain their strength longer and do more damage, our homes will be uninsurable, and this is the new normal. But the evidence continues to grow that warm times are wonderful, and the last thing we want is a colder climate.
There aren’t many long records of cyclones in the South Pacific, which hasn’t stopped climate experts blaming cars and burgers for horrible storms. But even though life on Earth depends upon understanding our climate, it’s only now, after 40 years of panic, that finally that researchers have studied things like pebble layers, shell fragments, and coral rubble in Fiji to find out what has happened there in the past. Yanan Li and others drilled cores to find debris pushed 120m into the mangroves by the worst of the worst tropical cyclones. Handily, they also had two bad storms recorded in the last century to calibrate what they found.
Awkwardly, the big storms were more common in the Little Ice Age. Basically, if we want fewer storms we should pay people to burn oil and gas, or at least give them a taxable discount for saving the world.*
All those layers of rocks and shells and whatnot have been sitting there in the mud flats the whole time that the UN has been trying to save the world from “climate change.”
And, here is the revealing abstact from the study itself (emphasis and paragraphing added):
Tropical cyclones (TCs) are among the most devastating hazards, causing damage and fatalities in coastal communities. Our understanding of the climatic factors that modulate tropical cyclone activity is impeded by the short historical records and the scarcity of paleoclimatic reconstructions, with a notable dearth of data in the Southern Pacific region.
In this paper, we present a sedimentary record from a coastal karst basin in Bay of Islands, Vanua Balavu, Fiji to provide insight into the regional intense TC activity over the past two millennia.
A total of 53 intense storm events captured by this site are identified using coarse fraction (>63 μm) anomalies in sediment core retrieved from the basin, yielding an overall average event frequency of 2.6 events/century. Multiple centennial-scale quiescent periods (from 200 to 300 CE and 1000 to 1150 CE) and active periods (namely from 350 to 750 CE, 900 to 1000 CE, 1150 to 1250 CE, 1400 to 1500 CE, and 1650 to 2017 CE) are found in the reconstruction, and the most active interval spans from 1650 to 1800 CE at 4.5 events/century.
A comparison between existing paleostorm records and climate forcing indices suggests that the southward displacement of the South Pacific Convergence Zone (SPCZ) during the Little Ice Age with more La Niña events is responsible for the basin-wide increasing of tropical cyclone activity in the South Pacific.
Decline of TC occurrence in the western SP during the Medieval Climate Anomaly is attributed to the northward movement of SPCZ.
However, event frequency peaks of the latitudinally aligned sites in the South Pacific exhibit a certain degree of asynchrony, necessitating the acquisition of more detailed high-resolution paleostorm reconstructions within these basins and corroborative evidence from global climate models.
What does all this mean? Three things:
There were many more extreme weather events in yesteryear than today.
Ocean currents may have as much to do with such events as anything.
Global climate models are incapable of accounting for weather events.
The only thing extreme explained by climate change, in other words, is the rhetoric it has induced in support of the associated political and grifting agendas.
