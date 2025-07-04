The great JoNova manages to dig out fact after fact illustrating the utter hollowness of the climate cause. Her most recent post brings attention to yet another example. Here is the introduction:

The worst 53 cyclones that hit Fiji in the last 2,000 years were more common in the coldest times, not the warmest ones.

We are told cyclones and extreme storms will be more intense in a warmer world, will have stronger wind speeds, may retain their strength longer and do more damage, our homes will be uninsurable, and this is the new normal. But the evidence continues to grow that warm times are wonderful, and the last thing we want is a colder climate.

There aren’t many long records of cyclones in the South Pacific, which hasn’t stopped climate experts blaming cars and burgers for horrible storms. But even though life on Earth depends upon understanding our climate, it’s only now, after 40 years of panic, that finally that researchers have studied things like pebble layers, shell fragments, and coral rubble in Fiji to find out what has happened there in the past. Yanan Li and others drilled cores to find debris pushed 120m into the mangroves by the worst of the worst tropical cyclones. Handily, they also had two bad storms recorded in the last century to calibrate what they found.

Awkwardly, the big storms were more common in the Little Ice Age. Basically, if we want fewer storms we should pay people to burn oil and gas, or at least give them a taxable discount for saving the world.*

All those layers of rocks and shells and whatnot have been sitting there in the mud flats the whole time that the UN has been trying to save the world from “climate change.”